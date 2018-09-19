The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRISON: Convicted murderer Freddie Thompson has been moved into protective custody after a prison standoff involving 40 men.

2. #PLOUGHING: The Ploughing Championships will open later on this morning to allow Storm Ali to pass the Midlands; power outages are being reported in the West.

3. #CALIFORNIA: An orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, in a case prosecutors suspect might involve hundreds of other victims.

4. #ABORTION: Obstetricians are to object to a three-day delay before getting an abortion pill, while GPs will ask if they can opt-in to providing abortion, the Times Ireland edition reports.

5. #RENTS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejected calls from opposition parties to freeze rent prices for up to three years, saying that it would have unintended consequences.

6. #SUPREME CHOICE: Donald Trump has stuck to his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, as calls were made for an FBI probe into her allegations of sexual assault.

7. #BREXIT: The Irish Independent is reporting that Ireland may have to change its corporate tax rate from 12.5% in order to get the EU’s support for no Brexit border.

8. #ROAD SAFETY: Road users are being advised how to stay safe on our roads on the same day that Storm Ali moves across the country.

9. #CEASED TRADING: Irish designer Orla Kiely has closed her online and retail business with immediate effect.

On the move? Click the button below to listen to the 9 at 9, supported by our technology partner Volkswagen.