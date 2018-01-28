The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #SUPPORT: Support for Fine Gael has shot up to 32%, according to the results of a Sunday Business Post Red C poll.

2. #KABUL: The Afghan government has accused Pakistan of supporting militants who carried out a suicide bomb attack in Kabul yesterday, killing nearly 100 people.

3. #DUMPING: Local authorities in Dublin and Wicklow are expected to pursue litter fines and prosecutions for illegal dumping this year after CCTV operations to catch offenders.

4. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: As the Twitter hashtag for the Disclosures Tribunal got popular this week, it was spammed by porn bots.

5. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí investigating a shooting on Friday night in which two people were injured have appealed to the public for information.

6. #ABORTION: An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that he will be campaigning to liberalise Ireland’s abortion laws.

7. #SPAIN: The constitutional court in Spain is blocking former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont from returning to power while he remains the subject of legal action (via RTÉ).

8. #COURT: Three men arrested after the robbery of a pharmacy in Kilbarrack are due before court tomorrow.

9. #FAILING: Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy has said that the state has not “served our children well” by allowing unregulated access to social media websites (The Sunday Independent).