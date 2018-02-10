The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #FAREWELL: Gerry Adams will officially hand over the reins of Sinn Féin today.

2. #RIP: Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has announced the death of his two-year-old son from cancer.

3. #PENSIONS: Thousands of private pensions have been affected by a suspected underpayments scandal, the Irish Independent reports.

4. #DISUPUTE: Sinn Féin members have been warned of “disciplinary action” for talking to the media without approval.

5. #HOUSING CRISIS: Donabate residents are fighting against the building of three-storey apartment blocks.

6. #WASHINGTON: A second White House aide in a week has resigned over domestic abuse claims.

7. #CAVAN: A suspect in a murder case suffered a traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí.

8. #FOOD: New research has said that organic food provides significant environmental benefits to vegetarian diets.

9. #10 YEARS ON: The Science Gallery is celebrating a decade in operation, and this is how it transformed into a global success.