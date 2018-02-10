Gerry Adams will officially hand over the reins of Sinn Féin today

Mary Lou McDonald Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

MARY LOU MCDONALD will officially become the President of Sinn Féin today.

The Dublin Central TD will take over from Gerry Adams, who has led the party for 34 years.

Today’s special Ard Fheis will also see Michelle O’Neill MLA, the party’s leader in Northern Ireland, take over McDonald’s former role as Deputy President.

McDonald and O’Neill were the only two names put forward for the positions before the 29 January deadline. About 2,000 people are expected to attend today’s meeting.

Adams, 69, has been a significant political figure for decades.

He was interned without trial in 1972 and 1973, and was charged with IRA membership in 1978 but the case was subsequently dropped due to insufficient evidence. He has always publicly denied he was in the IRA.

Adams took over the leadership of Sinn Féin in November 1983, 11 years before the IRA ended its campaign of violence and 15 years before the Good Friday Agreement.

He was first elected to Westminster – where Sinn Féin retains a policy of abstentionism – in 1983, and was elected to the Dáil as a TD for Louth in 2011.

Changing times

There has been much change in Sinn Féin in the last year.

Martin McGuinness stepped down as Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister in January 2017 over the ‘cash for ash’ scandal. He died two months later, after a period of ill health.

Gerry Adams, pictured in 1994 Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Announcing his intention to step down as Uachtarán Shinn Féin last November, Adams said: “I’m very proud to have served as Uachtarán. Last year, myself and Martin said there was a plan for change…

I have complete confidence in the leaders we elected this weekend and in the next generation of leaders.

At the time, Adams said one of his greatest achievements was helping to secure peace in Northern Ireland. More than 3,500 people were killed during the Troubles.

McDonald will be hoping today’s Ard Fheis will provide a fresh start for the party, which has been dogged by bullying accusations and a political impasse in the North. Talks aimed at restoring power-sharing at Stormont are ongoing.