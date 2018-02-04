  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sinn Féin councillor suspended, TD 'censured', following meeting of party board

The disciplinary measures relate to an ongoing alleged feud between party representatives in north Dublin.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 6,965 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3833254

pjimage Dessie Ellis (l) and Noeleen Reilly Source: Rollingnews.ie/Twitter

SINN FÉIN HAS slapped two of its local representatives in north Dublin with disciplinary measures after a meeting of the party’s governing board.

The meeting yesterday evening of the party’s Ard Chomhairle resulted in a six-month suspension for Dublin North-West councillor Noeleen Reilly and ‘censure’ for sitting TD for the same constituency Dessie Ellis.

The two have been involved in a war of words for some months.

In the aftermath of the meeting, party chairman Declan Kearney announced the disciplinary measures being handed down.

“There have been ongoing issues within the Dublin North West Constituency,” he said.

These have been examined by Sinn Féin, and the Ard Chomhairle have made a number of recommendations.
Following a complaint from a fellow councillor, Councillor Noeleen Reilly has been suspended from the party for six months. With regard to complaints by Councillor Noeleen Reilly about comments in the media by Dessie Ellis TD, he will be censured by the party.

“As per our party constitution, the people concerned can appeal these recommendations,” Kearney concluded.

Ellis subsequently responded to that decision saying he ‘accepted’ it.

“I accept the decision of the Ard Chomhairle, and I apologise for the comments I made in the media about Councillor Reilly,” he said in a statement. “I now want to move on to represent the people of Dublin North West and to build the party locally.”

TheJournal.ie has contacted Reilly for a response to the decision to suspend her.

The decision comes at a difficult time for Sinn Féin amid ongoing accusations of bullying within the party structure.

64-year-old Ellis, formerly a Dublin City Councillor, spent ten years in prison from 1983 for the possession of explosives. After two failed attempts to win a seat in the Dáil, he was elected at the 2011 election.

Ballymun representative Reilly has been a councillor for the party since 2014.

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (24)

