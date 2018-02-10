  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donabate to get more than 200 new homes after project gets green light

Prominent developer McGarrell Reilly wants to build over 250 homes in north Dublin.

By Fora Staff Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 8:00 AM
11 hours ago 11,869 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3842316
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

Updated 1.40pm

ONE OF IRELAND’S BIGGEST housebuilders has been cleared to build more than 200 homes at a coastal town in north Dublin.

McGarrell Reilly is planning to build 196 houses and 62 apartments at a site on Hearse Road in Donabate.

The company was established by Sean Reilly in the 1980s and was one of the best-known housebuilders in the country during the boom.

Reilly is also one of Ireland’s most prominent developers and was one of the so-called group of ‘Maple Ten’ investors who bought shares in Anglo-Irish Bank just before the lender’s collapse.

Following the crash, McGarrell Reilly has again become an active developer and is looking at several major projects in the Dublin area.

Of the 196 homes in the proposed Donabate development, the majority would be two-storey, three-bed units, with some four- or five-bed homes.

The 62 apartments would consist of 12 one-bed and 50 two-bed units in three blocks that would each be three storeys tall.

As well as the homes, the project would also see a creche built and development work done around the area, such as the development of open spaces and local infrastructure.

‘Overbearing’

However, several parties objected to the project. Local Fianna Fáil councillor Adrian Henchy wrote that, while he acknowledged the need for new homes, “the design of these units and the integration with the overall Donabate emerging area is not apparent”.

donabate apartments render A CGI render of the apartments

“This scheme will put further pressure on the existing limited amenities and facilities in Donabate. The scheme should not be granted in its current form in the interests of the people who live and work in Portrane and Donabate,” he said.

The residents association for Prospect Hill, a nearby area, said that the scale of the proposed development is “unacceptably high density and is overbearing”.

The group said that the development would be “out of scale and out of character in terms of its appearance, compared with existing development in the vicinity”.

The current site will be dominated by apartment blocks at its centre, one of the highest locations on the site.

“Repositioning the apartment blocks to the eastern boundary, along the railway line or to the western side would provide safer pedestrian access, as well as improving the visual aspect.”

Fingal County Council originally granted permission for the development, however the case was appealed to An Bord Pleanála. That appeal was subsequently judged to be invalid and the council cleared the project to go ahead.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Paul O’Donoghue and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catastrophe star Rob Delaney announces the death of his two-year-old son from cancer
51,462  21
2
Muslim spokesman criticised for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM
33,367  250
3
Donald Trump on ex-aide who allegedly beat his wife: 'We certainly wish him well'
31,509  134
Fora
1
'We can't afford to give a pub €5,000': Craft producers hit out at exclusive drinks deals
663  0
2
Why Emirates' flagship 'superjumbo' jets won't be coming to Ireland any time soon
485  0
3
Whatever happened to... a €180m plan to regenerate a troubled Dublin flat complex?
175  0
The42
1
Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36
75,567  109
2
As it happened: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations
57,785  49
3
Ireland hang on against 14-man Italy to get Six Nations campaign up and running
38,528  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beauty Q: Do you wear foundation every day?
9,124  5
2
Saoirse Ronan told Graham Norton a gas story about how nobody at a Lady Bird screening in LA recognised her
8,589  0
3
Dublin's Wax Museum is scrapping with Madame Tussauds on Facebook over their new Conor McGregor waxwork
4,134  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaÃ­
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
GARDAí
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
15-year-old girl missing from her home in Tallaght
Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie