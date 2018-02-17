  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 17 February, 2018
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 8:45 AM
2 hours ago 5,312 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3857089
Image: Shutterstock/monticello
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #PROJECT IRELAND 2040: Here’s where the €116 billion due to be invested in services and infrastructure throughout Ireland, as part of the National Development Plan, is coming from.

2. #RUSSIA: The US special prosecutor investigating Moscow’s possible interference in the 2016 US presidential election has indicted 13 Russians for allegedly running a secret campaign to sway the vote.

3. #SINN FÉIN: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said a deal to restore the power-sharing institutions at Stormont must be reached as a return to direct rule “is not acceptable”.

4. #DATA BREACHES: The system set up by the government to streamline its HR and payroll systems has been faced with hundreds of data breaches and millions of euro in overpayments since being set up.

5. #JOANNE LEE: A murder investigation into the death of Dublin woman Joanne Lee, whose body was found in a house in Ranelagh, is ongoing.

6. #ONLINE SAFETY: Two-thirds of parents don’t want children under the age of 14 to have smartphones, according to a new opinion poll.

7. #SEXUAL OFFENCES: Juvenile offenders were responsible for almost half of all sexual offences recorded by gardaí in 2016, the Irish Examiner reports.

8. #KEEP ON TRUCKING: Trucking firms in Ireland are recruiting workers from as far afield as South Africa in a bid to fill staffing gaps.

9. #OUR TABLE: From today, a café run by members of Ireland’s migrant community will be set up in the outdoor area of Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

