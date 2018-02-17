  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13 Russians charged with interfering in US election

Members of the group allegedly posed as US citizens on social media, posting content that reached “significant numbers” of Americans.

By AFP Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 7:59 AM
3 hours ago 5,379 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3857070
US President Donald Trump pictured yesterday
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Press Association Images
US President Donald Trump pictured yesterday
US President Donald Trump pictured yesterday
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Press Association Images

THE US SPECIAL prosecutor investigating Moscow’s possible interference in the 2016 US presidential election has indicted 13 Russians for allegedly running a secret campaign to sway the vote.

The indictment — which includes the first charges laid by special counsel Robert Mueller for election interference — detailed an operation launched in 2014 in a bid to sow social division in the US and influence American politics “including the presidential election of 2016″.

Mueller alleges that by mid-2016, the campaign — under the direction of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — became focused on boosting Trump and demeaning his rivals including Democrat Hillary Clinton.

It allegedly involved “hundreds” of people working in shifts and with a budget of millions of dollars. Three companies were also indicted. Moscow has dismissed the allegations as “absurd”.

According to the indictment, members of the group posed as US citizens on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, posting content that reached “significant numbers” of Americans.

The group was allegedly in contact with “unwitting” members of the Trump campaign, but had a broader “strategic goal to sow discord in the US political system”.

Content created by the group was retweeted by the president’s two eldest sons, Don Jr and Eric, as well as other top campaign officials and members of Trump’s inner circle.

“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said. He added that there was also no judgment on whether the campaign “altered the outcome”.

‘No collusion!’ 

Trump claimed Rosenstein’s comments vindicated his campaign team.

“Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for president,” he tweeted.

trump tweet Source: realDonaldTrump/Twitter

The allegations are a double-edged sword for Trump, who has repeatedly dismissed claims of Russian interference as “fake news” and a “hoax” designed to take away from his election victory.

On one hand, they confirm Russia interference, but they also seem to clear his campaign of knowing involvement with at least a portion of Moscow’s efforts to influence the contest.

Russia is also suspected of hacking and leaking embarrassing Democratic emails.

Four Trump campaign officials, including his campaign manager Paul Manafort and his national security advisor Michael Flynn, have already been indicted as part of Mueller’s broader investigation.

Trump has publicly mulled firing the former FBI director and has repeatedly sought to influence his investigation through public warnings.

Ystad, Trump seemed to say that the new indictments should put an end to allegations of campaign collusion.

“It’s time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks, wild and false allegations, and far-fetched theories, which only serve to further the agendas of bad actors, like Russia,” he said in a subsequent statement issued by the White House.

Troll farm 

The group was said to be based in Putin’s hometown of Saint Petersburg, but some of the accused travelled to the United States for political intelligence gathering.

Stops included Nevada, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan — a pivotal state in the election — Louisiana, Texas, Georgia and New York, according to the indictment.

An unnamed Texas-based American political operative is said to have instructed them to focus on so-called “purple states” — which swing between Republican and Democratic control.

The group organised pro-Trump rallies in Florida, New York and North Carolina, but much of its work was focused on producing material that was damaging to Clinton and Trump’s Republican rivals Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

The group purchased ads on social media and other websites either “expressly advocating for the election of then-candidate Trump or expressly opposing Clinton”, the indictment said.

Other ads encouraged blacks and Muslims not to vote, and alleged voter fraud in several states. Two of the firms are said to have Russian government contracts.

Known as Putin’s “chef”, Prigozhin runs a company that works for the Kremlin to cater at receptions. He has been photographed with the Russian president. His Concord group is already under US sanctions.

Prigozhin made light of the allegations, according to Russia’s RIA Novosti state news agency.

“Americans are very impressionable people. They see what they want to see. I have great respect for them. I am not at all upset that I am in this list. If they want to see a devil, let them,” he said.

In carrying out the influence campaign, Prigozhin’s group is accused of buying US social security numbers and bank account numbers.

In a separate filing, Mueller indicted an American identified as Ricardo Pinedo for selling such information.

None of the 13 Russian suspects are in US custody.

“Thirteen people carried out interference in the US elections? Thirteen against the billion-dollar budgets of the special forces? Against the espionage and counter-espionage, against the newest developments and technologies?,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

“Absurd? Yes. But this is the modern American political reality.”

© AFP 2018 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

Read: Donald and Melania Trump travel in separate cars amid affair claims from Playboy model

Read: France hands back Nazi looted art to Jewish family

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
131,720  62
2
You won't be able to buy a petrol or diesel car in Ireland after 2030
78,975  151
3
Rugby rape trial: Rory Harrison told police alleged victim was 'fixated on' Paddy Jackson
68,600  0
Fora
1
The long-awaited Dart Underground looks to have been delayed again
349  0
2
'When someone with a shotgun asks for your money, you give it over and say don't shoot'
280  0
3
Project Ireland 2040: These are all the key points you need to know
215  0
The42
1
After 64 days at sea ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Browne completes epic row across Atlantic
36,783  19
2
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
31,111  43
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,449  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
RuPaul just tweeted as Gaeilge, and people are losing their minds
19,872  4
2
Amy Schumer had a secret wedding over the weekend with a huge celebrity guest-list... it's The Dredge
7,362  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,419  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington
Man in his 20s dies in workplace incident in Kildare
DUBLIN
This 80s footage of Irish teens explaining the difference Goths and Cureheads is amazing
This 80s footage of Irish teens explaining the difference Goths and Cureheads is amazing
Empty lots in cities to be snapped up to help achieve 35,000 new builds a year
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions
LEINSTER
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
Henshaw to miss Leinster's Saracens clash as he's ruled out for up to four months
SHOOTING
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Steve Kerr: 'It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death'
Trump promises to tackle mental health, as he condemns Florida shooting as act of 'evil'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie