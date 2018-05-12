  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 12 May, 2018
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here at the Saturday headlines as you start your weekend.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 12 May 2018, 9:10 AM
Fresh croissants are displayed at a bakery in Montreal.
Image: Paul Chiasson/Pa Images
Image: Paul Chiasson/Pa Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK: Terminally-ill cancer patient Emma Mich Mhathúna has criticised the government during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

2. #DARKNESS TO LIGHT: Thousands of people across the country have been taking part in Pieta House’s 10th annual walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health.

3. #LOUTH: A fire caused extensive damage at St Louis’s Secondary School in Dundalk overnight, RTÉ reports.

4. #SUMMIT: The US will help rebuild North Korea’s economy if it agrees to give up its nuclear weapons, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said according to the BBC.

5. #COURTS: A cocaine addict who agreed to move “lethal” ammunition and guns for “dangerous people” he owed a €50,000 drug debt to has been jailed.

6. #MAGHERALIN: A 25-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Co Down.

7. #FLUSHED: The government has no plans as yet to ban wet wipes despite a plan by the UK to phase them out amid environmental concerns.

8. #IN BLUE: Leinster are taking on Parisian outfit Racing 92 in the final of European rugby’s premier club competition the Champions Cup in Bilbao later today.

9. #EUROVISION: Ireland have shot from rank outsiders to one of the favourites for tonight’s Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

