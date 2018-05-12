  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No ban on wet wipes just yet but flushing them is causing 'severe problems' to water network

The UK is looking at banning them but we’re waiting on a report from the EU commission before taking any action.

By Sean Murray Saturday 12 May 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,020 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4000132
Image: Adam Radosavljevic/Shutterstock
Image: Adam Radosavljevic/Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT HAS NO plans as of yet to ban wet wipes, but Irish Water has said that the practice of flushing them down toilets is “unfortunately commonplace” and can cause “severe blockages” in the sewer system.

Earlier this week, the UK government announced plans to eliminate plastic use which includes “single use products like wet wipes”, the BBC reported.

Wet wipes have been identified by Water UK as causing 93% of blockages in UK sewers, and a key element of the notorious fatbergs that often create giant obstacles underground.

A common problem is the flushing of the wipes, which contain non-biodegradable plastic. Other commonly used plastics are also under the microscope, with Westport announcing plans to become the first town in Ireland to eradicate plastic straws.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for Irish Water said that the practice of flushing baby wipes and other sanitary items down the toilet happens often around the country and “can cause severe problems for the wastewater network”.

“Among the most commonly flushed items are baby wipes, cotton wool buds, cleansing pads, cigarettes and even nappies,” the spokesperson said.

These items should not be in our sewer networks. When they are flushed down the toilet, they can stick together and cause severe blockages in the sewer network and at the wastewater treatment plant.

Irish Water said that these items can combine with fats, oils and greases to create blockages in our sewers, although fatbergs like those seen in the UK are rare.

fatberg-2 Giant fatbergs often clog up British sewers. Source: Thames Water

The spokesperson added: “[This] can build up over time, leading to blockages in sewer networks, which can also result in flooding. Clearing these blockages in the public network is costly and time-consuming.”

Comment on the UK move, the Green Party in Ireland said it would be in favour of a ban on wet wipes here.

Party leader Eamon Ryan told TheJournal.ie: “We would support a ban on wet wipes, as part of a wider range of measures to cut down on single use plastic use and plastic pollution.

There are low and zero waste alternatives to wet wipes – the damage they cause wastewater treatment systems and the marine environment is avoidable.

Ryan said that many individuals and businesses are already taking action to cut out single use plastics, like coffee cups, but that the environmentally friendly option should be made the default under law.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment did not say it had any plans for the banning on wet wipes but would follow closely a planned publication from the EU on plastics.

A spokesperson said: “In terms of banning wet wipes as a general waste, the EU Commission is to publish a range of measures for dealing with single use items containing plastic this month.

The Government must wait to see what is contained in this proposal before making any decisions on banning or placing a levy on any single use item.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Eurovision ends contract with Chinese broadcaster after it didn't show Irish entry
100,628  109
2
Tributes after police confirm they have found body of missing Frightened Rabbit singer
76,358  20
3
Origin of name 'Supermac's' revealed as Irish fast food brand goes to legal war with McDonald's
62,650  60
Fora
1
One of the largest tourist accommodation projects in Ireland has been given the go-ahead
903  0
2
Jameson's owner just bought Cork craft beer outfit Eight Degrees Brewing
291  0
3
Irish broadband group Imagine has been taken over by a Canadian investor
203  0
The42
1
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
33,065  50
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
23,971  15
3
Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman to win Giro d'Italia stage since 1987
18,398  24
DailyEdge
1
Ireland have come from absolutely nowhere to be third favourite to win the Eurovision
8,672  3
2
12 of the most dramatic reactions to the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
6,576  4
3
Kendall Jenner has admitted she found it 'weird' that Kylie became a mam before her
6,378  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony OâBrien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony O’Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
Have you seen Michael? The 14-year-old has been missing since April
Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley apologises for verbally abusing gardaí while drunk
DUBLIN
'Truly dreadful': Dublin man (20) jailed for possession of graphic child abuse images
'Truly dreadful': Dublin man (20) jailed for possession of graphic child abuse images
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
A 40-year-old Romanian man has been missing since last month

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie