The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BACK ONLINE Eir has confirmed that its phone and broadband services have been fully restored following widespread outages yesterday.

2. #DUBLIN A gunman targeting a convicted sex offender accidentally fired a number of shots into the home of an innocent family earlier this week.

3. #BUS CONNECTS Visually-impaired people are among a large volume of individuals who have said they will by devastated by an overhaul of Dublin’s bus system.

4. #NO-AP Three out of five voters believe the president should give up their State pension while they are serving in office, according to a new poll.

5. #MIGRANT CRISIS 15 people, including children, have been killed after a vehicle carrying migrants plunged off a highway into a river in western Turkey.

6. #HURRICANE Thousands are without power after the worst storm to hit the Iberian Peninsula in 150 years passed over Portugal, but there have been no reports of deaths.

7. #HIMALAYAS Nine climbers have been killed in a freak accident during a violent storm on Nepal’s Mount Gurja.

8. #NEW SAINT Controversial Salvadoran archbishop Oscar Romero, who was murdered at the altar in 1980, will by canonised by Pope Francis today.

9. #WEATHER It’ll be a mixed day across the country with spells of sunshine and showers in parts, with highest temperatures of between 11 and 13 degrees.