The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #WAITING TIMES: A Cork boy has been forced to spend time on the ground on all fours as he has been waiting for a wheelchair since last July.

2. #SNOW JOKE: It has been snowing today in the east, with an orange warning in place for the morning.

3. #COURT: A woman is due in court tomorrow in connection with a €1.4 million drugs seizure.

4. #YOU ARE SPOILING US: The Taoiseach says that one name has been put forward for the role of US Ambassador to Ireland – which has been vacant for a year.

5. #ABORTION: Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case of a 12-year-old girl who travelled to the UK for an abortion, the Sunday Times reports.

6. #TO THE POLLS: Russia goes to the polls today, with Vladimir Putin assured of victory.

7. #TAX PLAN: Ireland is on a collision course with the EU as it lobbied the US to scupper a Brussels tax plan, the Sunday Business Post reports.

8. #LUAS: A growing number of users has complained that although packed Luas trams are technically safe, it “doesn’t feel safe” to passengers.

9. #GRAND DAY: A homecoming event will be held at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium today as Ireland’s Grand Slam winning men’s rugby team return.