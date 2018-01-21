The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #SHOOTING: The man shot dead in Clondalkin, west Dublin yesterday afternoon has been named as Derek Hutch.

2. #STAND STILL: US lawmakers will launch a last-ditch bid today to end the government shutdown.

3. #KABUL: The Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege has ended after security forces killed four attackers. At least six victims died in the siege.

4. #PSC: A second person has spoken of being refused a Public Service Card due to the fact that they are adopted.

5. #COURT: A woman has been jailed for three years for her part in a violent late-night robbery which left the victim with a broken eye socket.

6. #COMPLAINT: A group that represents private language colleges in Ireland has filed a complaint with the Department of Foreign Affairs for unfairly promoting certain schools.

7. #CAUGHT OUT: Over 300 retailers were targeted in sting sales operations in the first nine months of last year to see if they were selling cigarettes to minors.

8. #POLL: A new Sunday Times opinion poll shows a slight fall in support for Fine Gael with other parties remaining mostly unchanged.

9. #DEATH: The Kinks bassist Jim Rodford has died at the age of 76, the BBC reports.