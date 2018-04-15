  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland’s mooted Airbnb ‘licensing’ scheme would only be rolled out in Dublin

If the government goes down the route of a licensing scheme, it would not mean a roll out of blanket rules across the country.

By Christina Finn Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 6:15 AM
16 minutes ago 208 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3952119
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

ANY LICENSING SYSTEM for Airbnb properties that could be considered in the future would likely only impact the capital.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is set to publish a report by a departmental working group, tasked with reviewing if new regulations should be introduced for lettings websites such as Airbnb, in the coming weeks.

It’s understood that regulations that are imposed in other countries are being considered for Ireland if the report deems that prevalence of short-term lets is making the housing and homelessness crisis worse.

A number of major cities have clamped down on the use of AirBnb.

Hosts in Berlin are only permitted to rent out their property for 50% of the year, while Amsterdam imposed a limit of 60 nights a year.

However, sources state that if the government goes down the route of a licensing scheme, it is likely to only impact Dublin and other surrounding areas.

Regulations of short-term lets, such as those offered by Airbnb, would vary from region to region – it will not be a roll out of blanket rules across the country.

Cost of a permit scheme 

The issue surrounding the cost of rolling out such a licensing system – which would require cross-body co-operation from local authorities, as well as policing – is under consideration.

The issue of short-term lets taking properties out of the normal rental market has been highlighted for over a year now.

Minister Murphy has said he is “all in favour” of home-sharing, stating previously that it can help many homeowners that are in mortgage arrears, help people make extra money, as well as pay off mortgages.

However, he is concerned if short-term lettings are taking housing and rental stock out of the market and adding pressure on the sector.

If that is the case, and the report determines it is having an adverse impact on the market, a permit system will be looked at.

It is understood that all options are on the table, but that system would not be an “archaic” one.

“We are looking at international best practice, what other cities have done, where we have high demand areas, but also areas which are tourist destinations, to make sure we are not losing a significant amount of supply of housing out of the normal market for short-term lettings,” said Murphy about the group.

When we talk about home sharing – I am all in favour of it – but it has to mean home-sharing and that is what we are trying to achieve.

Commercial use

Last year, Minister Murphy issued a circular notice issued to all local authorities stating that apartments will require commercial planning permission to be used as short-term lets, which is restricted for up to 60 nights a year.

079 Agenda2018 Brexit Seminar_90537843 Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy Source: RollingNews.ie

The letter also stated that owners should not be allowed to rent their properties for more than five nights in a row.

The document, which was published on the department’s website, highlights the current planning laws, which states that the change of use of a property, such as for short-term lets through platforms like Airbnb, requires planning permission.

A maximum of two rooms per apartment can be occupied per night with no more than four guests.

No more than 20% of the apartments accessible on any floor from any access stairwell or lift core can be approved for short-term letting.

In a statement, Airbnb said the criteria makes Ireland “one of the  most excessively restrictive regimes in Europe”.

This guidance is a step in the wrong direction towards one of the most restrictive regimes in Europe on how regular people can use their homes. It is complex and confusing, and will increase costs, red tape and bureaucracy for everyone.
We want to work with the government to clearly distinguish between regular people sharing their homes and professional operators running a business, and make it easier – not harder – for families to follow the rules and share their homes.

Last weekend, The Sunday Business Post reported that the US multinational warned members of the Oireachtas Housing Committee that the economic impact of onerous regulation could be as much as €506 million per year.

Cost to the economy 

The letter seen by TheJournal.ie states that Irish hosts have welcomed close to 1.2 million guests in one year on Airbnb resulting in €115 million earned by local households.

The company highlights their Dublin analysis of potential Airbnb income, which the company said shows that you need to host or rent your apartment for around 160-180 days in a year for it to be more lucrative to put your property as a short-term rental than long-term rental.

In 2016, out of a total of 3,828 entire home listings shared on Airbnb, only 550 rented for more than 160 days, states the letter.

It adds:

“Therefore, the possible ‘commercial operator’ owned listings amount to 550 of which many of these will also be traditional and permitted B&B’s and serviced apartments.

“If overly heavy regulation is pursued to tackle the 550, that prevents the remaining 3278 to offer great, local accommodation that the tourism industry needs, there will be a huge loss in terms of economic impact to the Irish economy (e.g. €506 million in 2017).”

Once the minister publishes the report, it is unclear as to what department will drive any new policies. Both the Housing and Tourism departments have a stake in the matter. It’s understood this will be nailed down once the report has been released.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Actor Barry Keoghan: '13 foster homes. If that's on paper you'd think "he's destined to mess up"'
101,107  35
2
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
90,632  79
3
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
56,345  282
Fora
1
Here's what is stopping Norwegian's transatlantic dreams from fully taking flight
2,323  0
2
What a worker's €25,000 payout can teach employers about 'constructive dismissal'
486  0
3
Two Limerick solar farms have the go-ahead after locals' health concerns were thrown out
325  0
The42
1
IRFU and Ulster 'revoke contracts' of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
99,413  0
2
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
29,762  19
3
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
23,891  107
DailyEdge
1
Kim K wore a name tag to her high school reunion in case anyone didn't recognise her
18,802  2
2
How Private School Are You?
3,953  2
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
3,935  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
How did it come to this? A timeline of the Syrian chemical attack to today's air strikes
Three dead in the US after spread of synthetic cannabis laced with rat poison
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
What the Eighth Amendment Committee heard and the recommendations it made
What the Eighth Amendment Committee heard and the recommendations it made
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
'She was just so ill, it was horrible to see my child like that'
GARDAí
Murder investigation launched after death of man (49) found in Tallaght park
Murder investigation launched after death of man (49) found in Tallaght park
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie