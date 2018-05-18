  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí start murder probe into death of Anastasia Kriegel

Her body was discovered yesterday afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 18 May 2018, 7:30 AM
12 minutes ago 1,448 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4020002

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY launched a murder investigation into the death of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel in Lucan, west Dublin.

The teenager’s body was found in a disused, vacant farmhouse near the town on the Clonee Road, between Lucan and Clonsilla, during a large-scale search.

The teen was found with serious injuries and was partially clothed when gardaí discovered her.

She had been missing since Monday evening.

Gardaí are now attempting to speak with two people believed to have been in her company prior to her disappearance.

Kriegel’s social media accounts as well as her phone data will be investigated in a bid to shed light on her disappearance.

Gardaí want to hear from anyone who was on the Clonee Road or in St Catherine’s Park from 5pm on Monday. Superintendent John Gordon made a particular plea for anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area.

A post-mortem was carried out last night. It is suspected that the results will confirm that Kriegel died a violent death.

Anastasia was reported missing at Leixlip Garda Station on Monday night at about 8pm. Gardai began searching the Clonee Road area on Tuesday afternoon. Civil Defence and water units were involved in the search as the area is surrounded by the Liffey and the Royal Canal.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
An Taisce lodges complaint over huge 'No' sign placed on Benbulben by pro-life group
139,356  416
2
Gardaí believe body found in Lucan is that of missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel
129,172  4
3
'You're a f***ing b****cks, Eamon' - John Waters storms off Dunphy's podcast
116,569  109
Fora
1
Losses at Irish-founded media firm Storyful have reached over €15m
514  0
2
‘It literally just happened – I never planned this, I never had a business plan in place’
125  0
3
JustEat is quietly switching up its playbook... it's now hiring delivery drivers
11  0
The42
1
'We probably won't get home until 2.30 in the morning. And all our lads work'
33,794  7
2
Dublin All-Ireland winner sounded out over interest in role as interim co-manager of Offaly footballers
25,863  5
3
'I just went for it' - Sam Bennett on becoming the first Irishman in 30 years to win two Grand Tour stages
20,288  31
DailyEdge
1
Former Sydney Rose Brianna Parkins is winning praise for her story about meeting a No voter in a nightclub
8,028  0
2
People have been having fun with the giant No sign erected on a mountain in Sligo
7,253  7
3
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their baby boy
6,630  14

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
GARDAí
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Gardaí help police in Spain seize €3.4 million worth of cannabis destined for Ireland
Gardaí seize cannabis worth €100k after spotting men exchanging rucksacks in Dublin
DUBLIN
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Restaurateur fined but avoids jail after obstructing inspection of his employment records
IRELAND
Varadkar warns Theresa May that border solution will be needed soon to avoid hard Brexit
Varadkar warns Theresa May that border solution will be needed soon to avoid hard Brexit
'They are setting the standard in world rugby, it's not just European rugby'
Donald Trump values Doonbeg golf resort at between $25 million and $50 million

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie