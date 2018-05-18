Gardaí start murder probe into death of Anastasia Kriegel

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY launched a murder investigation into the death of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel in Lucan, west Dublin.

The teenager’s body was found in a disused, vacant farmhouse near the town on the Clonee Road, between Lucan and Clonsilla, during a large-scale search.

The teen was found with serious injuries and was partially clothed when gardaí discovered her.

She had been missing since Monday evening.

Gardaí are now attempting to speak with two people believed to have been in her company prior to her disappearance.

Kriegel’s social media accounts as well as her phone data will be investigated in a bid to shed light on her disappearance.

Gardaí want to hear from anyone who was on the Clonee Road or in St Catherine’s Park from 5pm on Monday. Superintendent John Gordon made a particular plea for anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area.

A post-mortem was carried out last night. It is suspected that the results will confirm that Kriegel died a violent death.

Anastasia was reported missing at Leixlip Garda Station on Monday night at about 8pm. Gardai began searching the Clonee Road area on Tuesday afternoon. Civil Defence and water units were involved in the search as the area is surrounded by the Liffey and the Royal Canal.