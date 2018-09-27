This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing plane onto tarmac after missing his flight

It is reported that the man was seen banging on the window of Terminal One as his flight departed

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 8:44 AM
1 hour ago 39,301 Views 49 Comments
Dublin Airport (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dublin Airport (file photo)
Dublin Airport (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested at Dublin Airport after he ran on to the tarmac near Terminal One because he missed his flight.

The incident happened at around 7am this morning, when the man was tackled to the ground by airport police while he chased a Ryanair flight bound for Amsterdam on the tarmac.

It is reported that the man – who is in his 20s – was seen banging on the window of the terminal moments before his flight departed.

After asking ground crew to stop the plane, the man is understood to have left the terminal building before he made it as far as the taxiing flight, when he was arrested.

A garda spokesman said the man was taken to Ballymun Garda Station, where he is currently being detained. 

In a statement, an airport spokesman told TheJournal.ie: “A male and female passenger were late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam this morning and arrived at the boarding gate after the flight had closed.

“They were engaging with Ryanair staff at the gate and the male passenger was becoming agitated.

“He was banging on the window to try and get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down.

“He was was initially restrained by Ryanair staff on the apron and airport police, who had already been contacted, arrived on the scene almost immediately and arrested him.

“He was taken to the airport police station and will be handed over to the gardaí.”

