  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested in connection with assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly

Gardaí said that they arrested two men (both aged in their 20s) yesterday.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 4,123 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3938836
Daniel O'Reilly.
Image: Oisin Keniry via INPHO
Daniel O'Reilly.
Daniel O'Reilly.
Image: Oisin Keniry via INPHO

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the investigation into the assault of a Laois inter-county GAA player in Carlow in the early hours of Monday morning.

Daniel O’Reilly was left with serious head injuries following an assault in the Potato Market area of Carlow town at about 1am Sunday night/ Monday morning when the victim was set upon by a number of assailants.

He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries are described as serious.

Gardaí said that they arrested two men (both aged in their 20s) yesterday.

The men are detained in Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Yesterday, Graiguecullen GAA released a statement saying the club was “heartbroken and devastated” by the news of the assault.

“Our thoughts and love are solely with Daniel and all his family right now. The matter is under investigation, so please respect your authorities,” the club said.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Read: ‘Heartbroken, devastated’: Laois footballer Daniel O’Reilly suffers serious head injury in attack

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Suspected gunwoman dead of self-inflicted wound after Youtube HQ shooting
94,010  101
2
Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy unavailable for selection amid internal review
75,321  0
3
Explainer: What on earth is going on at INM?
59,296  0
Fora
1
'We were in danger of losing the roof over our heads - there's a lot to be said for desperation'
506  0
2
More than 600 homes have been approved for Cork under fast-track housing laws
504  0
3
What we know so far about the data breach claims rocking Ireland's biggest publisher
346  0
The42
1
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
49,503  57
2
Brilliant Ronaldo makes history as Real Madrid blow away 10-man Juventus
41,592  66
3
As it happened: Juventus v Real Madrid, Sevilla v Bayern Munich, Champions League
25,730  48
DailyEdge.ie
1
People have been moved by a lovely surprise that Stephen Hawking left for the people of Cambridge
15,517  2
2
Two Irish guys made Tinder's List of the 30 most swiped-right daters
11,600  1
3
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their divorce after 8 years of marriage
11,175  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Two men arrested in connection with assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Two men arrested in connection with assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin
RUSSIA
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
UK scientists unable to prove nerve agent was Russian-made
Trump invited Putin to White House in phone call his advisers said not to make
EDUCATION
Parents and students will be able to have their say on the use of smartphones in schools
Parents and students will be able to have their say on the use of smartphones in schools
Richard Bruton heckled at conference as teachers threaten to strike over pay issues
'We've been hit quite a few times': Teachers' union on why pay changes are needed

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie