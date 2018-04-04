Two men arrested in connection with assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the investigation into the assault of a Laois inter-county GAA player in Carlow in the early hours of Monday morning.

Daniel O’Reilly was left with serious head injuries following an assault in the Potato Market area of Carlow town at about 1am Sunday night/ Monday morning when the victim was set upon by a number of assailants.

He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries are described as serious.

Gardaí said that they arrested two men (both aged in their 20s) yesterday.

The men are detained in Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Yesterday, Graiguecullen GAA released a statement saying the club was “heartbroken and devastated” by the news of the assault.

“Our thoughts and love are solely with Daniel and all his family right now. The matter is under investigation, so please respect your authorities,” the club said.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.