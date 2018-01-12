People 'urged not to approach' Irishman wanted by police in Australia

AUSTRALIAN POLICE ARE urging for the public’s assistance in locating an Irishman they are searching for, but are warning people not to approach him if they see him.

New South Wales Police said that Daniel Twohig, 31, is wanted in relation to an outstanding conviction warrant for numerous offences, including assaulting a police officer.

Daniel Twohig Source: NSW Police

Police believe that Twohig has overstayed his visa. They have received information that he may have travelled to Victoria.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, of a medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Anyone who sees Mr Twohig is urged not to approach him,” New South Wales Police said in a statement on Facebook.

Those who see him are asked to contact police immediately by calling 000, or Australian Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are also urging anyone with information in relation to Twohig to call Crime Stoppers or use their online reporting page here.

“Information you provide will be treated in the strictest confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.”