  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Broadcast guidelines updated ahead of the Eighth Amendment referendum

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland said that the “adversarial” debate around the Eighth will be a challenge for broadcasters.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 12:59 PM
1 hour ago 5,849 Views 49 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3900735
The BAI's compliance and policy manager Declan McLoughlin and CEO Michael O'Keefe.
Image: Gráinne Ní Aodha
The BAI's compliance and policy manager Declan McLoughlin and CEO Michael O'Keefe.
The BAI's compliance and policy manager Declan McLoughlin and CEO Michael O'Keefe.
Image: Gráinne Ní Aodha

THE BROADCASTING AUTHORITY of Ireland (BAI) has released an update of its referenda guidelines ahead of the proposed Eighth Amendment referendum.

The guidelines are there to “assist broadcasters in decision-making” as they have an “important role in influencing” the information that citizens get ahead of referenda.

The guidelines are for radio and television broadcasters in the Republic of Ireland, but don’t apply to social media (eg Facebook Lives, tweets, etc).

The BAI said that international media organisations such as Sky News have “had regard” to the media guidelines in the past, despite being under no legal obligation to do so.

The updated guidelines refer to how social media, opinion polls and advertising (among other features) should be treated by broadcasters such as RTÉ, TV3 and Newstalk.

BAI CEO Michael O’Keefe said that the biggest challenge for broadcasters with regards to the Eighth Amendment referendum was that this is a “controversial Amendment” with “strong views on either side” which might lead to “adversarial” rather than informative debates.

The BAI also added that the biggest number of complaints received during referenda have been in relation to presenters giving an opinion prior to referenda being called.

O’Keefe said that it’s their view that if a presenter is “actively engaged” in one side of the campaign they “shouldn’t be on air”.

The guidelines

DSC_1836 Source: Grainne Ní Aodha

Although the BAI has general rules that state “every broadcaster shall ensure that all news broadcast by the broadcaster is reported and presented in an objective and impartial manner and without any expression of the broadcaster’s own views”, this update has been made with specific regards to upcoming referenda.

Here’s a look at some of the rules which have been clarified by the broadcast authority ahead of the Eighth Amendment referendum.

Issues of Balance

The BAI clarified that balance isn’t necessarily achieved with a ‘stopwatch’ approach to airtime given to both sides:

“Fairness, objectivity and impartiality can be achieved during programming by including referenda interests from both sides of the debate. It may also be achieved effectively by the input from the programme presenter playing the role of ‘devil’s advocate’.

It may be further achieved via inputs from other contributors who may not be campaigning for a particular outcome in a referendum/referenda but who may articulate the views of one or other side of the campaign in the course of a programme discussion or a debate drawing on their expertise or experience.
As such, there is no obligation to automatically ‘balance’ each contribution on an individual programme with an opposing contribution and fairness may be achieved in a range of ways.

Opinion polls

The BAI said that where opinion polls related to the topic of the referendum are referenced, the “significance” of the poll should be explained to the audience.

Information on the details of the date of the poll, by whom it was commissioned and/or paid for, the company/organisation who conducted it, the number of people polled and their location must be provided on air.

“In addition, while it is legitimate to have due regard to the weight of public opinion as indicated by poll results, broadcasters should also be mindful of the fact that while public opinion may favour a particular position, this does not make the opposing position less legitimate simply on the basis that a majority view persists.

In this regard, broadcasters should also have due regard to the merits of any arguments set out by those that favour or oppose referenda proposals that citizens are being asked to consider.

Social media 

Although the BAI said that its statutorial powers don’t stretch to how social media is used, it said that broadcasters should have “policies and procedures for handling on-air contributions via social media”.

These policies and practices must be applied where social media is referenced on-air in the context of referenda coverage.

“Given the importance of referenda, additional steps should be implemented by broadcasters to ensure that on-air references to social media are accurate, fair, objective and impartial.”

Advertising

With regards to adverts, the standard guidelines in place state that “a broadcaster shall not broadcast an advertisement which is directed towards a ‘political end’”.

It said that it considers the content, context and aims and objectives of the advertiser when deciding of an advert complies with their advertorial rules.

In this context, broadcasters shall ensure that advertising is free of material that could be interpreted as content that addresses referenda issues or which might be reasonably considered as being directed towards a ‘political end’.

“This prohibition also applies to advertising for events, notices regarding meetings or other events being organised by referenda interests as part
of their campaign.”

Diversity of views

As part of their role to “foster a media landscape that is representative of… the diversity of Irish society”, the BAI wants broadcasters to include a wide variety of voices during the referendum debate.

“In this context, broadcasters are encouraged to include a mix of voices and opinions in their coverage, including a mix of voices representing gender and cultural and social diversity.”

“The BAI also encourages English language services to provide opportunities to cover referenda in the Irish language.”

Moratorium

Radio and television broadcasters shall observe a moratorium on coverage of referenda. The moratorium shall operate from 2pm on the day before the poll takes place and throughout the day of the poll itself until polling stations close.

The moratorium doesn’t apply to social media.

The complaints procedure is handled in the same way as normal BAI complaints, which includes not accepting complaints prior to a broadcast.

The guidelines will come into effect 6-8 weeks ahead of the referendum, the BAI said.

You can read the updated guidelines on the BAI’s website here.

Read: We asked Ray D’Arcy about criticism of his Eighth Amendment coverage

Read: Marian Finucane using ‘stopwatches’ to ensure balance on marriage referendum debates

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick's Day
81,174  32
2
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
80,742  32
3
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
49,624  70
Fora
1
Poll: Should banks be stopped from using crash-era losses to lower their tax bills?
426  0
2
The man behind box office hit The General wants to build a massive film studio in Meath
269  0
3
This vulture-fund backed homebuilder has spent over €100m on land for new houses
173  0
The42
1
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
59,448  144
2
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
52,333  30
3
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day one of Cheltenham
24,187  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
People weren't having the bridesmaids' complaints on last night's Don't Tell the Bride
5,747  0
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,267  0
3
A look back at the changing Electric Picnic lineups over the past 14 years
5,010  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
GARDAí
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
DUBLIN
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
RUSSIA
Moscow calls Britain's spy attack accusations a 'dirty attempt to discredit Russia'
Moscow calls Britain's spy attack accusations a 'dirty attempt to discredit Russia'
Theresa May: It is 'highly likely' Russia was responsible for nerve agent spy attack
Diners and pubgoers in Salisbury told to wash belongings after traces of poison found

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie