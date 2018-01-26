Appeal launched after homeowner 'put in noose and dragged around' his home by burglars

Source: Shutterstock/R.classen

GARDAÍ IN CO Meath have appealed for information from the public after a man was assaulted in his home by two armed burglars.

The victim in question, a man in his late 40s, returned to his home at Clonaycavan, near Ballivor in the west of the county, on Wednesday 17 January at about 7pm.

He found two men inside the house wearing balaclavas, and armed with a handgun and a knife.

The men put a noose around the victim’s neck and dragged him around the house in a search for cash and valuables, local radio station LMFM reports.

“The victim didn’t see the transport used by these men – it’s a rural area so you have to assume they had transport,” Garda Sergeant Ronan Farrelly told the station.

Clonaycavan, Co Meath Source: Google Maps

We’d have to ask that anyone in the Ballivor or Clonaycavan areas, between 7pm and 8pm last Wednesday, if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious to contact the detective branch at Trim Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that “an aggravated burglary did take place” and that the “injured party returned home and was assaulted by two males in dark clothing”.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact gardaí at Ballivor Garda Station on 046 9546002, Trim Garda Station on 046 9481547, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.