This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tonight's blood moon is the longest of the 21st century - here's when you can see it best

The lunar eclipse concies with a close passing of Mars in tonight’s sky.

By AFP Friday 27 Jul 2018, 9:29 AM
50 minutes ago 8,674 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4150784
January's blood moon viewed from Idaho in the United States.
Image: Darin Oswald/PA Images
January's blood moon viewed from Idaho in the United States.
January's blood moon viewed from Idaho in the United States.
Image: Darin Oswald/PA Images

THE LONGEST ‘BLOOD moon’ eclipse this century will coincide with Mars’ closest approach in 15 years tonight, to offer skygazers a thrilling astronomical double bill.

Viewers will need no protective eye gear to observe the spectacle — unlike when watching solar eclipse.

For about half the world, the moon will be partly or fully in Earth’s shadow from 6.14 pm to 12.28 am (Irish time) tomorrow morning, six hours and 14 minutes in all.

In Ireland, the eclipse will last for about 3 hours and 6 minutes, from 9.22 pm to 12.28 am.

The period of complete eclipse — known as “totality”, when the moon appears darkest — will last for just under 51 minutes in Ireland, from 9.26 pm to 10.13 pm.

In some parts of the world, totality will last for 103 minutes, making it the longest eclipse of the 21st century

Unfortunately, clouds in some parts of Ireland could hurt the chances of seeing the phenomenon.

Blood Moon

A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth takes position in a straight line between the moon and sun, blotting out the direct sunlight that normally makes our satellite glow whitish-yellow.

The moon travels to a similar position every month, but the tilt of its orbit means it normally passes above or below the Earth’s shadow — so most months we have a full moon without an eclipse.

When the three celestial bodies are perfectly lined up, however, the Earth’s atmosphere scatters blue light from the sun while refracting or bending red light onto the moon, usually giving it a rosy blush.

This is what gives the phenomenon the name “blood moon”, though Mark Bailey of the Armagh Observatory in Northern Ireland said the colour can vary greatly.

It depends partly on “how cloudy or transparent those parts of the Earth’s atmosphere are which enable sunlight to reach the moon”, he told AFP.

“During a very dark eclipse the moon may be almost invisible.

“Less dark eclipses may show the moon as dark grey or brown… as rust-coloured, brick-red, or, if very bright, copper-red or orange.”

The long duration of this eclipse is partly due to the fact that the moon will make a near-central passage through Earth’s umbra — the darkest, most central part of the shadow.

Our constant companion will also be at the farthest point on its orbit from Earth, making its movement across the sky slower from our perspective, thus spending longer in the dark.

Mars

At the same time, Mars will hover near the moon in the night sky, easily visible with the naked eye.

Our neighbouring planet will appear unusually large and bright, a mere 57.7 million kilometres from Earth on its elliptical orbit around the sun.

“We have a rare and interesting conjunction of phenomena,” said Pascal Descamps, an astronomer with the Paris Observatory.

“We should have a coppery red tint on the moon with Mars the ‘Red Planet’ just next to it, very bright and with a slight orange hue itself.”

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
58,553  0
2
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
57,881  89
3
Spider eats native Irish lizard in first recorded case
41,090  54
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
1,470  0
2
Plans for the new U2 visitor centre in Dublin have been unveiled
911  0
3
'Seriously insolvent' renewable energy group OpenHydro is headed for liquidation
600  0
The42
1
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India
30,560  40
2
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
24,492  9
3
Alex Ferguson looks healthy as he speaks publicly for the first time since brain haemorrhage
22,515  21
DailyEdge
1
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris
12,332  6
2
Stanford rapist claims he only wanted 'sexual outercourse' and FYI this needs to be cancelled
6,382  3
3
Ed Sheeran randomly makes an appearance in a new Boyzone music video
5,314  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
GARDAí
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie