  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'In Boston they'd throw you in the clink': Here's why you should never drive in a blizzard

Sean O’Neill of Transport Infrastructure Ireland said “even in a tank” people would be at risk of driving off a bridge or motorway because of reduced visibility.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 18,512 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3880052
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WE HAVE PASSED the 4pm weather warning deadline and people are being told to stay indoors until tomorrow afternoon.

For anyone thinking of venturing out in their car, Boston native Seán O’Neill, of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, suggests they take heed of the fact that even in a US city where there is huge investment in infrastructure around snow and blizzard conditions, most people there take weather warnings very seriously.

“What happens sometimes is people have big 4x4s and think they are all that and a bag of chips,” he told TheJournal.ie.

“It’s a bit like an airplane when you don’t know where the horizon is, there’s a whiteout and you can’t see properly. So you have 4x4s driving off bridges and motorways and that’s a danger then for others who come to rescue them.

Anyone who thinks they have a great vehicle, no matter how experienced a driver you are, even in a tank if you can’t see in front of you, you can go right off a road and you’re putting rescue people at risk, their lives.

He said in Boston when a state of emergency is declared and drivers ignore warnings from the authorities, there can be “serious consequences”.

“State troopers will throw you in the the clink or you won’t see your car again,” he explained.

“I know it sounds like hype but, trust me, I don’t care if you’re in Ireland or in Boston – you don’t drive in a blizzard.”

LIVE: Latest updates as Storm Emma takes hold>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Be at home by 4pm': Everything you need to know about today's severe weather alert
248,920  65
2
Red snow-ice warning issued for ALL counties until 3pm Friday
174,679  78
3
AS IT HAPPENED: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
108,455  67
Fora
1
AIB is lining up hefty share bonuses for senior staff to stop them leaving
358  0
2
'It's armageddon for business': The big snow could cost retailers hundreds of millions of euro
254  0
3
Dublin retail rents are six times higher than the national average
158  0
The42
1
British boxer has licence suspended over tweets about fighter who died last weekend
38,070  22
2
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
36,294  33
3
'I broke her nose, but I've still got her autograph': Tonya Harding's fight for a second chance
30,097  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 Father Ted quotes every single one of us use on a regular basis
15,019  21
2
12 life lessons brought to all of us by early noughties fashion
9,144  0
3
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
8,725  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
HSE staff won't have to work back emergency leave taken during storm
All non-urgent outpatient procedures in Leinster and Munster cancelled
GARDAí
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
DUBLIN
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
15-year-old girl missing from Dublin found 'safe and well'
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
WEATHER
16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland
16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland
'In Boston they'd throw you in the clink': Here's why you should never drive in a blizzard
Here are the stores, banks and post offices closing due to the bad weather

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie