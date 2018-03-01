THE WHOLE COUNTRY is on red alert, as the Beast from the East and Storm Emma rip through the country.

We’ve passed the 4pm deadline – from now until 3pm tomorrow the government has advised that everyone who possibly can needs to take shelter until the worst has passed.

Here are a few things you need to know:

Public transport has come to a standstill – we won’t see another Luas, Dublin Bus, Irish Rail train or Bus Éireann bus in operation until Saturday.

People are being urged to stay indoors from 4pm onwards till well after midday tomorrow.

Shops around the country are shut, and there are no more flights from Dublin Airport.

To give you a sense of the conditions to come, here’s the view from Duncannon in Co Wexford, provided by Hooked Kitesurfing.

We’ll keep you up to date with everything else going on this evening, as the country collectively battens down the hatches.