Here are your rights if your flight gets cancelled

FLIGHTS HAVE BEEN cancelled at a number of airports in Ireland and other European countries due to the bad weather.

Further disruption is expected over the coming days as snow and low temperatures take hold due to the so-called Beast from the East and Storm Emma.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has advised people to be aware of their rights if their flight is cancelled or delayed.

Commissioner Cathy Mannion said passengers should check with their airline regarding the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.

“However, if your flight is delayed or cancelled then you have a number of options depending on the circumstances. We want all passengers to be aware of this as it may help to alleviate some of the stress and disruption that such delays can cause,” Mannion said.

If your flight is cancelled, the airline must offer you a choice between the following:

rerouting as soon as possible

rerouting at a later date at your convenience

a refund

If you choose the first option (re-routing as soon as possible), your airline must provide you with care and assistance while you wait for the alternative flight. Care and assistance comprises:

meals and refreshments as reasonable in relation to waiting time

hotel accommodation where an overnight stay becomes necessary

transport between the hotel accommodation and the airport

two free telephone calls/access to email

Long delays

If your flight is subject to a long delay (two hours or more), your airline must provide you with the care and assistance described above. In addition, if your flight is delayed by more than five hours, it must offer you a choice between:

continuing with your journey

a refund of the cost of your ticket

The Commission said it is not possible for passengers to travel and avail of a full refund.

If your airline does not provide the care and assistance described above, the Commission said passengers “should make their own reasonable arrangements and retain all receipts in the process”. Passengers are advised to then submit copies of these receipts to the airline for reimbursement.

In the case of both flight cancellations and long delays, air carriers should provide affected passengers with written notices setting out their rights and entitlements under EC Regulation 261/ 2004.

The Commission said compensation is unlikely to be payable to passengers affected by flight cancellations or long delays as adverse weather conditions are incompatible with the safe operation of a flight and are regarded as exempt under the passenger rights legislation.

More information can be read here.