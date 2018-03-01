  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 1 March, 2018
Thousands of customers hit with power cuts as Storm Emma begins to batter the country

ESB Networks is attending to dozens of power outages across the country.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 4:20 PM
2 hours ago 38,693 Views 15 Comments
File photo
Image: R R via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: R R via Shutterstock

Updated at 4.20pm

AS STORM EMMA moves in over Ireland, some areas of the country have already begun experiences large power cuts.

ESB Networks has confirmed that there is a large electricity fault in the Navan area of Meath. Over 700 customers were affected by the power cut when it first occurred.

The power cut began at 1.23pm and ESB said electricity should be restored at around 5pm this afternoon.

The network’s website also confirms that over 2,100 customers have been affected by a fault in Glasmore, Dublin.

A Status Red warning is in place for the entire country for today and tomorrow, with Dublin among the counties first hit by the extremely cold and snowy conditions.

Blizzard conditions are set to hit the country this afternoon, with the weather warning in place until after noon tomorrow. Today, people are being urged to stay indoors from 4pm onwards.

Over 1,700 customers have been affected by a fault in Sallins, Co Kildare. ESB Networks estimates that power will not be restored until 6.45pm.

Over 80 customers have also experienced a power cut in the Glasmore area of Dublin this afternoon. ESB expects the electricity in the area to be restored at around 7pm.

Another 122 customers have been affected by an electricity cut in the Glenties, Co Donegal. ESB is working to restore the power in this area by 4.15pm.

Other areas include:

  • Carndonagh, Co Donegal – 70 customers
  • Bealnablath, Cork – 26 customers
  • Another area of Kinsale, Cork – 86 customers

Advice

ESB Networks has warned that snow and ice can damage the electricity network by causing electricity wires to hang low or even fall.

These wires will still be live and are extremely dangerous. ESB is warning people never to approach or touch electricity network wires under any circumstances.

Snow may also cause trees and branches to fall across or lean onto electricity wires.

In the event of power outages, crews from ESB Networks are being dispatched to affected areas without electricity supply.

However, the network said that heavy snows may impede access to damaged infrastructure and therefore outages may take longer than usual to repair.

ESB Networks is asking customers to be prepared to be without electricity in case their area is hit, by ensuring the following:

  • Have plenty of food and water available
  • Have torches with spare batteries available
  • Make sure your phone is charged and, if possible, have a phone charger on hand for your car
  • Please check with elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours are prepared to be without electricity
  • If you have electric gates, please check you know how to work them manually

People are being asked to report dangerous situations immediately to the ESB by calling 1850 372 999.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (15)

