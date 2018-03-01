All trains and Dublin Buses off until Saturday, some Bus Éireann services may return tomorrow

Updated 4.36 pm

Rail service outlook: services now winding down, with final departures before 14.00hrs. No trains for rest of today, and no trains will operate tomorrow Fri 2nd March. We expect to resume Sat 3rd March, details will be confirmed tomorrow. #BeastFromTheEast https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 1, 2018 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

TRANSPORT SERVICES ACROSS the country have wound down this afternoon, with some informing passengers they will not resume until Saturday morning.

Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas have all suspended services for the rest of today and tomorrow.

Bus Éireann has said it its services in Leinster and Munster will also be suspended tomorrow but that it will make specific decisions on other areas tomorrow.

Dublin Airport and Cork have suspended all flights.

A Status Red warning is in place for the entire country for today and tomorrow, with Dublin among the counties first hit by the extremely cold and snowy conditions.

Blizzard conditions are set to hit the country this afternoon, with the weather warning in place until 3pm tomorrow. Today, people are being urged to stay indoors from 4pm onwards.

Buses

Dublin Bus said in a statement: “Due to the red weather warning in place until 15.00 tomorrow for blizzard conditions and further snow accumulations, combined with anticipated road conditions, Dublin Bus will not be in a position to operate any services tomorrow, Friday 2 March.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused, however this decision has been made in the interest of the safety of our customers and employees.

After operating a limited service yesterday, Dublin Bus ceased all services at 7pm.

Bus Éireann cancelled all nationwide services for today and has now said that no services will operate tomorrow in Leinster and Munster.

“Given the reduced weather warning for Connacht, and parts of the west and northwest, we may be able to operate some services in less affected areas tomorrow,” Bus Éireann said this afternoon.

However, this is very much subject to local road conditions and the level of treatment undertaken. We will review this situation in the morning and provide further information around midday with a view to a possible resumption of some services in the late afternoon or evening.

Luas and rail services

Luas services, meanwhile, were withdrawn at midday today, and will not be running tomorrow.

The same goes for Irish Rail, with services operating up to lunchtime today, and now all services being cancelled for tomorrow.

Services are expected to resume on Saturday, but no decision will be made until tomorrow afternoon.

Dublin Bus said that a decision will be made regarding services on Saturday, following advice from Met Éireann and the National Emergency Co-ordination Committee.

Flights

Dublin Airport has this afternoon informed people who are due to travel through the airport that all flights will be suspended from 4pm onwards.

If your flight is cancelled due to weather we won't charge you for parking. If you're stuck overseas we won't charge you for the extra time. Contact car parks on +35319440440 or parkingdublin@daa.ie. #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/pMHFHZr4cC — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 1, 2018 Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter

Cork Airport has also said it is closed and normal operations will not resume until Saturday.

Shannon Airport had remained fully operational for most of today “due to the efforts of airport staff working through the night in challenging conditions to keep the runway operational”.

At 3pm they issued an update to say that the airport would close from 6pm:

Due to full flight cancellations by our scheduled carriers, and in light of the Red weather alert, Shannon has decided to close the airport from 6pm this evening. The airport will reopen, weather permitting, at 5am on Saturday 3 March.

Ireland West Airport in Knock will be closed tomorrow and has said that it is planning to reopen for full operation, weather permitting, on Saturday morning at 7 am.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy, Gráinne Ní Aodha and Rónán Duffy.