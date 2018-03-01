Everyone should be off the roads and indoors from now

STORM EMMA IS starting to take hold and people are advised to stay inside from now until tomorrow afternoon.
As things come to a standstill, here are the main points you need to know:
- If you are outside, get indoors now and stay there until 3pm tomorrow.
- It’s going to be very cold, so mind yourselves with hot drinks and meals, layer up even when you’re inside and use your heating.
- Public transport services have all stopped – this includes Dublin bus and Luas services, Bus Éireann and private coach services, Irish Rail services. The majority of these services are not expected to resume until tomorrow. All flights have also been cancelled until Saturday.
- Shops and other businesses around the country have closed, including takeaways.
- Hospital emergency departments are open, but people are advised not to travel, so contact emergency services in the event of a medical emergency. Remember, pharmacies are also closed so if you are at risk of running out of necessary medication, contact your doctor.
- Power cuts have already started and ESB Networks is working to restore power. However, crews may not be able to work during the storm so keep mobile phones and other technology charged this afternoon and evening as a precaution.
- Outreach teams have been working to encourage all homeless people to take the offer of emergency accomodation before the blizzard hits. If you have seen anyone sleeping rough around the country, here are some useful contacts.
- If you have elderly neighbours, give them a call this evening to make sure they are alright.
- For updates, check Met Éireann’s website and Twitter page and our own liveblog. And for more advice on weathering the storm, see winterready.ie.
