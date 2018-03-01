Takeaways and fast food delivery services close due to severe weather

WE HOPE YOU all got some bread in because fast food delivery services have said they will be closed today or will be offering a very limited service.

This morning Deliveroo said in the interest of rider safety, it will be stopping all deliveries until further notice from the authorities.

“We will let you know when we are back up and running! Stay safe,” it said on Twitter.

JustEat.ie also said yesterday that in the interest of safety, the delivery services of its restaurant partners may be limited or unavailable in certain areas of the country over the coming days.

It said it will follow the advice and guidance of the authorities and communicate any change in service through its social media accounts.

A number of takeaway restaurants have also informed customers they will not be operating a delivery service during the storm:

Hi all, both @SabaDublin Clarendon Street and Baggot Street are closed. So are our @SabaToGo restaurants. Thanks to the team who came in today to tidy everything away. Stay safe. Hope to see you on Saturday for Apres Ski! ☃️⛄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/46tIxaGzGA — Paul Cadden (@paulcaddensaba) February 28, 2018 Source: Paul Cadden /Twitter