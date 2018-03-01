Temperatures plummeted to as low as -7 degrees last night

TEMPERATURES PLUMMETED TO as low as -7 degrees in some areas of the country overnight.

Storm Emma is due to clash with the Beast from the East later today, causing blizzard-like conditions, but temperatures have begun to drop significantly already.

Cork Airport recorded temperatures of -7 degrees, Ireland’s lowest-recorded temperature since 2016.

Knock Airport saw temperatures of -6.8 degrees and temperatures of -5.1 degrees were recorded in Dublin Airport.

Shannon Airport saw slightly warmer temperatures of -5 degrees.

Minimum temperatures from last night to 7am (°C):



Cork Airport -7.0 (Ireland's lowest temp since 2016)

Knock Airport -6.8

Moore Park -5.9

Claremorris -5.7

Roche's Point -5.4

Oak Park -5.4

Mount Dillon -5.3

Dublin Airport -5.1

Athenry -5.1

Shannon Airport -5.0

Valentia Obs -5.0 pic.twitter.com/w4WOQyR6rs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Scattered heavy showers are expected to continue throughout the day today, causing widespread icy conditions.

During the afternoon and evening, the blizzard conditions will develop across Munster and Leinster as the heavy snow meets the strong winds from Storm Emma.

As the blizzard-like conditions will continue throughout tonight, Met Éireann forecasts temperatures as low as -4 degrees.

Again, there will be further snowfall throughout the country tomorrow, however, that will clear from the north for a time and will later turn to rain on the south coast.

Met Éireann warned extensive disruption is expected to continue for much of the country.

The strong easterly winds from today will ease off steadily tomorrow night, but temperatures will drop below zero again, hitting as low as -3 degrees.

Looking onto Saturday, some brighter weather is forecast as some dry spells begin to develop.

With that will slightly warmer conditions, as temperatures are forecast to rise to up to 4 to 5 degrees in the west and 1 degree in the east.

Met Éireann said cold, wintry conditions are to persist into next week as east and northeast winds continue to hit the country.