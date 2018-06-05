Three men seriously injured in shooting at Bray Boxing Club

THREE MEN HAVE been injured in a shooting in Bray, Co Wicklow this morning.

The incident occurred at 6.55am at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour. A gunman walked into the gym and fired a number of shots.

Three men are believed to have been seriously injured.

The suspect left the scene in a white or silver van, possibly a Ford make bearing British number plates.

Photos fron the scene - helicopter has now left the scene. Briefing at Bray station expected later pic.twitter.com/ikjG5z3wr3 — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) June 5, 2018 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

Olympic, European and World champion boxer Katie Taylor previously trained at Bray Boxing Club, but no longer has any involvement with the gym. It is understood she is currently training in the United States.

The club was set up by her father and former trainer Pete Taylor.

Local woman Elizabeth Tynnan, who works in her family’s factory next to the club, said she saw people being taken away in ambulances this morning when she arrived.

“It’s crazy, I could have been in the middle of it.”

She said Pete Taylor runs a bootcamp class at 7am and many of the local young men attend.

The woman said the club is “fantastic” and that it had done “wonders” for the town.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan described the incident as “shocking”. He said gardaí are “actively engaged” at the scene and are appealing for people with any information to contact them.

The minister said it is important that “the appropriate level of evidence is coming out” at an early stage in this investigation.

Gardaí are at the scene and the garda helicopter is scanning the area. They are appealing for witnesses to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300.