US actor Burt Reynolds dies aged 82

US ACTOR BURT Reynolds has died, aged 82.

CNN reports his agent Todd Eisner confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest and had died at a Florida hospital.

Reynolds was a huge box office attraction particularly in the 1970s. He is best known for his appearance in movies like Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights and the Longest Yard.

Former co-stars, friends and fans of Reynolds have paid tribute to his life and work.

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith described him as “THE movie star of my childhood”.

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018 Source: KevinSmith /Twitter

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018 Source: Reba /Twitter

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now - love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 6, 2018 Source: WS /Twitter

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018 Source: Elijah Wood /Twitter

Source: Vanilla Ice/Twitter