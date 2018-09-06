US actor Burt Reynolds dies aged 82

US ACTOR BURT Reynolds has died, aged 82.
CNN reports his agent Todd Eisner confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest and had died at a Florida hospital.
Reynolds was a huge box office attraction particularly in the 1970s. He is best known for his appearance in movies like Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights and the Longest Yard.
Former co-stars, friends and fans of Reynolds have paid tribute to his life and work.
Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith described him as “THE movie star of my childhood”.
