Traffic delays after bus crash in Dublin city centre

File photo of the junction between Shaw Street and Townsend Street in Dublin city

File photo of the junction between Shaw Street and Townsend Street in Dublin city

Updated 8.45am

THERE ARE TRAFFIC delays in Dublin city centre following a collision involving a Dublin Bus and a van.

GardaÃ­ are at the scene of the collision, which occurred at about 7.10am at the junction of Shaw Street and Townsend Street.

Shaw Street was closed between Memorial Bridge and Townsend Street, but has since reopened.Â Townsend Street was closed between Tara Street and Shaw Street but one lane has reopened, according toÂ AA Roadwatch.

The collision was cleared in the last few minutes.

However, traffic lights at the site are not working and gardaÃ­ are directing traffic. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution in the area.

There are no reports of any serious injuries following the crash.