  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pharmaceutical cannabis could reduce sudden falls for treatment-resistant epileptics

People with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe and lifelong form of childhood-onset epilepsy, were found to have benefitted from the treatment.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 6:10 AM
2 hours ago 4,039 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3815295

shutterstock_725285644 Source: Shutterstock/Malyshev Oleg

TREATMENT WITH PHARMACEUTICAL variants of cannabidiol could reduce fall-related seizures in treatment-resistant epilepsy sufferers, according to new research.

People with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe and lifelong form of childhood-onset epilepsy, who had previously been found to be resistant to conventional treatments, were found to have benefitted from such treatment according to a three-month clinical trial published by The Lancet.

The trial reduced the frequency of seizures in patients with the illness, just 10% of whom had previously been found to respond to conventional drug treatments, though the authors say that efficacy and safety of the new treatment ‘now needs to be confirmed’.

“There is an urgent need for novel treatment options for patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and we are pleased that our study has potentially found an additional option to add to patients’ existing treatment to reduce drop seizures,” said lead author of the study Dr Elizabeth Thiele of the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Our results suggest that the use of cannabidiol as an add-on therapy with other anti-epilepsy drugs might significantly reduce the frequency of drop seizures in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which is positive news for these patients, who often do not respond to treatment.

Drop seizures

The study focused on 171 patients aged between two and 55 from the US, the Netherlands and Poland who had displayed a variety of seizures in the preceding six months, all of whom had proven highly resistant to conventional treatments. They were administered a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol, or a placebo, via a 50:50 split on a daily basis.

At the end of the trial drop seizures (falls due to a lack of muscle tone) had reduced in the cannabidiol group by 43.9% compared to a 21.8% reduction for those taking the placebo.

Those in the cannabidiol group also saw a greater reduction in other seizures also, with overall reductions of 41.2% compared with 13.7% for the placebo group.

However, 62% of the cannabidiol group also experienced side effects from the treatment, ranging from the mild to the more serious, including diarrhoea, drowsiness, fever, and vomiting.

Most such side effects were found to have resolved during the trial however.

“After many years without promise of new treatments in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, this is an exciting time for patients and clinicians,” said Dr Sophia Varadkar of the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust in the UK.

More data and clinical experience of cannabidiol in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is expected. Clinical trials with cannabidiol are underway in tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms, and future studies are expected in the other… epilepsy syndromes.

The full published study can be found here

Read: It’s 300 years since they died – here’s what one of Ireland’s best-known writers and his muse actually looked like

Read: Using monkeys and apes in film and TV is ‘misleading’ millions of viewers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
124,034  258
2
The Presidents Club to close down following sexual harassment claims
48,739  105
3
Irish teenager brought to US when he was 12 to be deported for overstaying his visa
48,388  53
Fora
1
Ikea is 'exploring the option' of opening a south Dublin store
1,544  0
2
'I'd work 70 hours a week for myself so I don't have to work 40 for someone else'
382  0
3
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets
328  0
The42
1
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
43,717  148
2
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
35,721  41
3
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League
33,972  38
DailyEdge.ie
1
Phil from Tallafornia was on First Dates Ireland last night and well, he hasn't changed a bit
9,907  5
2
Dua Lipa broke up with her boyfriend and her fans are already on to her about breaking the rules
7,681  2
3
Saoirse Ronan celebrated her third Oscar nomination with a candle on some brown bread with jam
7,649  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
James McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
OPINION
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
'Incontinence, groin pain, I find it hard to walk and physical relations with my husband are impossible'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie