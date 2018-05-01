  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pope Francis' aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges

Cardinal George Pell has denied the historic allegations.

By AFP Tuesday 1 May 2018, 7:08 AM
2 hours ago 5,888 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3987494
Cardinal George Pell leaving Melbourne Magistrates' Court today
Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Cardinal George Pell leaving Melbourne Magistrates' Court today
Cardinal George Pell leaving Melbourne Magistrates' Court today
Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

VATICAN FINANCE CHIEF Cardinal George Pell has become the highest-ranked Catholic ever to be sent to trial over historic sex offences.

The 76-year-old was impassive throughout the hearing in Melbourne today that ordered him to face a jury on “multiple” charges – although half of the allegations against him, including some of the most serious, were thrown out.

“Not guilty”, the top aide to Pope Francis said loudly and without hesitation when asked his plea, a stance he has taken since first being charged last year.

Melbourne magistrate Belinda Wallington said she was “satisfied” there was enough evidence for a conviction on “multiple” charges, with a hearing tomorrow due to discuss a trial date.

Pell, who entered the court surrounded by a large police presence, was released on bail on the condition he does not leave Australia. He has already handed in his passport, the court heard.

The former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop has been on leave from the Vatican, returning to Australia to fight the allegations which relate to incidents that allegedly occurred long ago.

“Cardinal George Pell has at all times fully cooperated with Victoria Police and always and steadfastly maintained his innocence,” said a statement issued through the Archdiocese of Sydney and attributed to Pell.

“He has voluntarily returned to Australia to meet these accusations. He will defend the remaining charges.”

The exact details and nature of the claims remain largely confidential, other than they involve “multiple complainants”.

Some of the alleged offending was at a swimming pool in Ballarat in Victoria in the 1970s and at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral in the 1990s, the court heard.

In a win for him, some of the most serious allegations were dismissed due to inconsistencies in the evidence, including claims of offending at a cinema in Ballarat during a screening of Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

No one above the law 

Lisa Flynn, a lawyer who has represented hundreds of abuse survivors in civil litigation claims in Australia, said the ruling proved no one was above the law.

“The charging of Pell for these alleged crimes reinforces that people should be and are treated equally in the eyes of the law,” she said.

This is a promising step forward for victims of sexual assault.

Pell’s case has coincided with an Australian national inquiry into child sexual abuse, ordered in 2012 after a decade of pressure to investigate widespread allegations of institutional paedophilia.

The commission spoke to thousands of victims and heard claims of abuse involving churches, orphanages, sporting clubs, youth groups and schools.

Pell appeared before it three times, once in person and twice via video-link from Rome over the Church’s handling of complaints against paedophile priests.

Australia’s Catholic leaders have previously spoken out in support of him, describing Pell as a “thoroughly decent man”.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne today said Melbourne Archbishop Denis Hart would be making no comment. But it added that Hart “expressed his confidence in the judicial system in Australia and said that justice must now take its course”.

The Catholic Church globally has been plagued by allegations of sex abuse among priests, with the scandals haunting the papacy of Pope Francis, who in February announced the Vatican was reviving its anti-paedophile panel.

It followed a trip to Chile in January that was seen as a resounding failure after he defended a bishop accused of covering up the crimes of a paedophile priest.

Pell was one of the pope’s most trusted aides, handpicked by him in 2014 to make the church’s finances more transparent.

It cemented a meteoric rise by the Australian, who was Archbishop of Melbourne and then Sydney before being named as a member of the Vatican’s powerful College of Cardinals at the behest of Pope John Paul II in 2003.

© AFP 2018 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Security scare at Dublin's Connolly Station caused by old sticks of dynamite
93,111  52
2
Australia's oldest scientist (104) travels to Switzerland for assisted suicide
61,865  91
3
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
55,490  149
Fora
1
There has been a sharp decline in Irish workers moving to the UK this year
221  0
2
Poll: Should businesses get involved in political campaigns?
178  0
3
A major expansion of Dublin's 'vital' Hermitage clinic has been blocked
100  0
The42
1
An emotional Wes Hoolahan can't hold back the tears as he gives farewell speech at Norwich
32,584  24
2
Ulster still looking to secure experienced out-half ahead of next season
27,201  50
3
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
26,422  29
DailyEdge
1
Here are 15 skirts for under €30 that are perfect for summer
7,626  0
2
13 Irish celebs who definitely aren't behind Bloggers Unveiled
7,312  0
3
People on Twitter are talking about their most mundane celebrity encounters and it's pretty hilarious
6,756  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
GARDAí
â¬80,000 worth of cannabis seized in Drogheda
€80,000 worth of cannabis seized in Drogheda
Man released without charge after being arrested by gardaí looking for missing woman
Man and woman charged over burglaries in which pensioners were threatened
DUBLIN
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured
CANCER
Cabinet to consider plan for cervical smear investigation
Cabinet to consider plan for cervical smear investigation
60% of people don't have faith in the national cervical screening programme CervicalCheck
Concerns raised about outsourced smear tests being 'sub-standard' 10 years ago

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie