Seven people rescued from Carrauntoohil mountain in two separate incidents overnight

SEVEN PEOPLE HAD to be rescued from Carrauntoohil, Co Kerry overnight.

A group of six people called rescue services at around 6pm yesterday evening after after getting into difficulty near the top of the mountain.

A spokesperson for Kerry Mountain Rescue told TheJournal.ie that one of the group’s members had become ill and was unable to make their way back down the mountain, leaving the group with no option but to request help.

The group were reached by the Kerry Mountain Rescue team at around 8pm.

They were guided down the mountain along the Devil’s Ladder route.

The spokesperson said that weather conditions were relatively wintry, with a cutting breeze and some snow.

As the rescue team and mountain climbers made their way down the Devil’s Ladder route, a woman was found who was in difficulty. It’s understood that she had a deep cut on her head.

“We received no phone call from her for help. It was a pure coincidence that we found her,” the spokesperson said.

She was taken off the mountain on an stretcher and an ambulance was called for assistance.