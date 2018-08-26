This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Corless 'disappointed' pope didn't mention Tuam, says abuse survivors need more than prayers

A vigil to remember babies who died at the home is being held this afternoon.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 3:27 PM
1 hour ago 4,840 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4202631
Catherine Corless at the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Catherine Corless at the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam
Catherine Corless at the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

CATHERINE CORLESS HAS said she is disappointed that Pope Francis has not publicly mentioned the Tuam mother and baby home, at which 796 children are known to have died, during his visit to Ireland.

Her work as an amateur historian led to the discovery of human remains at the site in Co Galway.

In March 2017 the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes confirmed that a “significant” number of human remains were discovered at the site of the former Bon Secours home. Scientific analysis put the age of death between 35 foetal weeks and two to three years.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week Corless said Pope Francis’ visit to Knock Shrine earlier today provided the perfect opportunity to mention the home.

“Particularly today in Knock I did think that the pope would mention Tuam, he was in the diocese and Tuam is just half an hour’s drive away from where he was. I thought it appropriate that he would have specifically mentioned those babies who were buried so unceremoniously. I’m just disappointed in that.”

Corless said, had the pope mentioned the site, ”It would carry a lot of weight and it would have made a huge impact in our cause to exhume those babies out of that deplorable area.”

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone is understood to have raised the Tuam home with the pope yesterday.

Read out every name 

A vigil is set to take place at the site this afternoon.

We will walk from the square in Tuam up to the mother and baby home site where all those little babies and children are buried unnamed, unclaimed, and just nobody seems to want to know about them.

“We feel our stand is with the home babies who are completely forgotten about,” Corless said.

Video won’t play? Click here

Video won’t play? Click here

She added that candles will be lit and the name, age and year of death of each child will be read aloud.

“It’s just a little memorial for the children in the middle of all this, the pope’s visit and all the hundreds, thousands, that are going to see him, we feel that those babies must be recognised, must be exhumed and taken out of the sewage area that they’re in at the moment,” she said.

‘A missed opportunity’ 

Pope Francis met with abuse survivors and mother and baby home survivors in Dublin yesterday evening. He is said to have made a commitment to those present that action will be taken.

In relation to clerical abuse, he begged for “forgiveness for these sins and for the scandal and betrayal felt by so many others in God’s family” while delivering a speech at Knock Shrine.

The pontiff also addressed the issue of clerical abuse in his keynote speech at Dublin Castle yesterday, commenting that be could not fail to “acknowledge” the scandal. However, abuse survivors have pointed out he did not apologise to them publicly or mention the overall responsibility of the Church in relation to this abuse.

Corless had turned down an invite to attend the Dublin Castle event. She said not apologising publicly was “a missed opportunity”.

It would’ve given a very loud, clear, strong, believable message that the Vatican are going to really take this on board, if this was public and if the survivors were allowed to talk in public

“I mean it’s better than the pope not meeting survivors at all but it would have had much more impact if it was an open discussion.”

Referring to the pope asking for prayers to help the healing process, Corless said: “The survivors at this stage don’t particularly need prayers, they need action.

“They need to see that the Vatican have taken their cause on board and that they’re going to do something about it and ensure, with action, that this will never happen (again). Praying alone is not enough…

“I don’t think it’s much consolation to survivors after what they’ve been through, after what their mothers have been through.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Day 1 of pope's visit comes to an end with Croke Park concert
    119,273  142
    2
    		LIVE: Papal Mass under way in Phoenix Park as demonstration in support of abuse survivors continues in city
    88,507  91
    3
    		'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    74,398  72
    Fora
    1
    		'Precarious work becoming the norm': How a ban on zero-hours contracts may backfire
    406  0
    2
    		'You would want to be a bit crazy': The reality of business as a winemaker in Ireland
    150  0
    3
    		Want to plug the skills and gender gaps? Then double childcare subsidies
    39  0
    The42
    1
    		'I still have really, really bad days now. There are days when I cry. And I'm not ashamed of it'
    44,123  9
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League
    23,874  6
    3
    		It was Roy Keane versus two players in Ireland camp disagreement, Martin O'Neill says
    20,419  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		President Trump coloured an American flag incorrectly, and Twitter is in meltdown
    11,294  0
    2
    		8 of the fluffiest coats to get you through autumn/winter snugly
    7,121  1
    3
    		Let's take a look back at Ireland's very own royal wedding: Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern's marriage
    7,028  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Coveney says pope has recognised 'magnitude' of abuse but action is now needed
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    GARDAí
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    DUBLIN
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day
    Man seriously injured after being hit by Dublin Bus vehicle
    IRELAND
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    'You want to put your hand up for a World Cup place' - Byrne's ambition

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie