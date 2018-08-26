This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No mention of accountability or cover-up' - Criticism of pope's Knock Shrine speech on clerical abuse

Pope Francis begged for God’s forgiveness for the “sins” by members of the clergy.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 12:24 PM
1 hour ago 9,334 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4202397
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

THERE HAS BEEN criticism again today of the pope’s comments about clerical abuse in his Knock Shrine speech.

Pope Francis addressed the crowd at the shrine earlier today, telling them that in his silent prayer to the statue of the Virgin Mary, he presented to her all of the victims of abuse committed by members of the Church in Ireland.

“None of us can fail to be moved by the stories of young people who suffered abuse, were robbed of their innocence and left scarred by painful memories. This open wound challenges us to be firm and decisive in the pursuit of truth and justice,” he said.

I beg the lord’s forgiveness for these sins and for the scandal and betrayal felt by so many others in God’s family. I ask our blessed mother to intercede for the healing of the survivors and to confirm every member of our Christian family in the resolve never again to permit these situations to occur.

Yesterday the pontiff met with eight survivors of clerical, religious and institutional abuse, including Paul Redmond of the Coalition of Mother and Baby Home Survivors.

He said the pope had apologised for what happened in the Church-run homes and condemned the corruption and cover-up as “caca”, translated as “filth one sees in a toilet”.

The pontiff also addressed the issue of clerical abuse in his keynote speech at Dublin Castle yesterday, commenting that be could not fail to “acknowledge” the scandal. Abuse survivors pointed out he did not apologise to them publicly and he did not mention the overall responsibility of the Church in relation to this abuse.

There was similar criticism of the pope’s address this morning, including his choice of the word “sins” in referring to acts of child sexual abuse.

Abuse survivor Colm O’Gorman pointed out that, again, the pope did not mention accountability “or the Vatican’s responsibility for directing the cover up of these crimes”.

“The ‘firm and decisive’ language is of note. Yesterday, [Pope Francis] described Pope Benedict action as recognising the gravity of the situation and demanding ‘just & effective’ measures. How did that go?”

O’Gorman has organised an event at the Garden of Remembrance to support abuse survivors. It will coincide with this afternoon’s mass in the Phoenix Park at 2.30pm. Artists including Hozier, Roisin O from Thanks Brother and Liam O’Maonlai who will perform on stage.

The people gathered will walk silently to Sean McDermott Street to the last remaining Magdalene Laundry in the possession of the State.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Day 1 of pope's visit comes to an end with Croke Park concert
    117,961  141
    2
    		'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    72,155  71
    3
    		Pope compared cover up in Church to 'sh*t' in private meeting, abuse survivors say
    69,553  117
    Fora
    1
    		'Precarious work becoming the norm': How a ban on zero-hours contracts may backfire
    336  0
    2
    		How Dublin startup Flipdish plans to overhaul Europe's 'fragmented' food-ordering market
    292  0
    3
    		'You would want to be a bit crazy': The reality of business as a winemaker in Ireland
    133  0
    The42
    1
    		'I still have really, really bad days now. There are days when I cry. And I'm not ashamed of it'
    37,642  8
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League
    23,768  6
    3
    		It was Roy Keane versus two players in Ireland camp disagreement, Martin O'Neill says
    19,798  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sky News thinks Pope Francis is currently in England, and Twitter is fairly baffled
    13,618  2
    2
    		Let's take a look back at Ireland's very own royal wedding: Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern's marriage
    6,309  0
    3
    		8 of the fluffiest coats to get you through autumn/winter snugly
    6,133  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    GARDAí
    Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    DUBLIN
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day
    Man seriously injured after being hit by Dublin Bus vehicle
    'Sinead any day could score 2-4, 2-6, 2-8 - she’s one of the game’s top players'
    IRELAND
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    'You want to put your hand up for a World Cup place' - Byrne's ambition

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie