Garda appears before court charged with seeking to hire hitman to murder four people

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochana has appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning charged with soliciting a person to murder four people in 2021.

The garda, who cannot be identified, was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation by the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit.

He is facing four charges under Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act, 1861 as amended by Section 1 of the Statute Law Revision Act 1892 and Section 11 of the Criminal Law Act 1997.

The charges relate to two males and two females.

The accused is facing a further charge against one of the females for allegedly attempting to induce a woman “to refrain from doing an act, seeking financial support for your child, contrary to Common Law”.

Detective sergeant Mark Melbourne told presiding Judge Darach McCarthy that he arrested the accused at around 9am this morning at Kevin Street garda station.

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The accused was charged shortly after 9.15am.

Detective Melbourne said the accused made no reply to the charges made to him.

The garda said he has no objection to bail under conditions, including that the accused’s passport be surrendered.

Solicitor for the accused, Conor McGreevy, said the conditions were agreed with.

Judge McCarthy placed reporting restrictions on the case as it involves three child witnesses.

The judge set bail at €300.

The case will continue in the Central Criminal Court on 25 September.

A garda spokesperson said: “As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána is making no further comment.”