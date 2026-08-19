Limerick teen accused of dangerous driving causing death of nurse while high on 'fast gas'

A YOUNG MAN was refused bail and returned for trial, Wednesday, on charges that he drove dangerously causing the death of innocent nurse Áine O’Reilly, while he was high on cannabis and “fast gas”.

Keelan O’Connell (19) fled the scene of the fatal collision and did not offer any assistance to Ms O’Reilly nor to a second motorist that his car struck at the scene, it is alleged.

Gardaí told Limerick District Court that Ms O’Reilly, who was on her way to her workplace at the out of hours GP service, Shannondoc, suffered “catastrophic injuries” in the collision and died at the scene.

Loved ones of both Ms O’Reilly, late of Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, and O’Connell, of Scanlon Park, Castleconnell, Co Limerick, attended the courthouse today.

O’Connell, who has been in custody for the past seven months, was refused bail by Judge Catherine Ryan after the judge heard strenuous objections from investigating gardaí.

Gardaí told the court that the fatal collision occurred at the N24, Grange West, Boher, Co Limerick, on Friday, 13 February last.

Objecting to bail, Garda Tony Burke, Henry Street Garda Station, said it was his view that O’Connell would continue to commit further serious crimes if he was granted bail, including driving dangerously.

Garda Burke told the court it was his view O’Connell would not meet any bail conditions and that he would pose a “further risk of loss of life” if allowed bail.

The garda alleged that O’Connell drove a “high-powered” VW Golf “at excess speed” on the night in question.

He further alleged that O’Connell attempted a “dangerous manoeuvre”, undertaking a Peugeot car, before colliding with the driver, forcing the Peugeot into the path of Ms O’Reilly, who was driving a Nissan Micra.

Advertisement

Garda Burke alleged that O’Connell “fled the scene on foot” having also failed to offer assistance to Ms O’Reilly and the Peugeot driver.

Although the collision occurred at 11.10pm at night, visibility was good, added the garda witness.

Garda Burke said that CCTV footage, as well as dash cam footage and statements provided from independent witnesses, provided “strong” evidence against O’Connell.

Previously, it was heard that O’Connell later presented himself to gardaí for questioning a few days after the fatal collision.

Garda Burke said O’Connell told gardaí he had won the VW Golf in a raffle just days prior to the collision.

The garda gave uncontested evidence that O‘Connell admitted being the driver of the VW Golf that allegedly caused the collision in which Ms O’Reilly died.

Garda Burke told the court O’Connell also admitted to having been under the influence of cannabis and “fast gas” while driving the VW Golf on the night.

Garda Burke also gave evidence of arresting Mr O’Connell at the Limerick District Court today and charging O’Connell with one count of causing serious bodily harm to the second motorist. This offence was added to the Book of Evidence against O’Connell, which was then served on the accused in court.

The court heard Mr O’Connell did not reply to the charges.

Judge Catherine Ryan gave O’Connell what is known as the “alibi warning”, meaning he must provide the State with any alibi witness/evidence he may rely on at trial, within the next 14 days.

The judge said O’Connell was entitled to the “presumption of innocence” until proven otherwise. She said she was satisfied, on hearing garda Burke’s objections to bail, to refuse bail and remanded O’Connell in continuing custody for trial before the next sittings of the Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.