  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Try these free (or cheap) ways to treat yourself this January

Look, no one has any money, the weather is crap, and we all need a boost.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 9:30 AM
11 hours ago 21,221 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3778052

IN CASE YOU havenâ€™t noticed (or are trying to pretend itâ€™s not happening), itâ€™s January.

And that means a few things: Youâ€™re tight for cash, your social life has taken a dive, and youâ€™re feeling a bit fragile after all the Christmas celebrations.

Plus, youâ€™re probably being inundated by annoying â€˜lose the Christmas weight!â€™ and â€˜the detox starts here!â€™ ads every time you go on social media. And nobodyâ€™s got time for that.

What you need are simple ways to make you feel soothed, cared-for, and relaxed.

Or little things that put a pep in your step and remind you the worldâ€™s not so bad sometimes.

giphy

Here are ourÂ free and cheap options for you to treat yourself this January â€“ and hopefully youâ€™ll keep it up for the rest of the year.

Go for a walk on your lunch break

Weâ€™re not talking a 30-minute pound of the pavements here. Get out of the office for 15 minutes, take a stroll around the local area, and take some deep breaths. Look around at your surroundings and maybe donâ€™t even listen to a podcast or music. Notice new sights and sounds. This is one of those things that seems like itâ€™s a pain in the arse to do, but once you do it, you are so glad you did.

  • Cost: Free

Take a bath (or an indulgent shower)

If you are lucky enough to have a bath in your house, then there are loads of great tips for you to make the most of your tub time. (The basics tend to be: something nice to add to the water, a glass of wine if you fancy, tealights, and lots of time to soak).

But if you donâ€™t have a bath, donâ€™t worry. Use your shower time well â€“ scrub using your favourite products, wrap yourself in your fluffiest towel afterwards, and slather on a scented body lotion after you get out. Basically: take your time and make it a treat rather than a chore. (See the bottom of this article for ways to make homemade scrubs)

  • Cost: Free â€“ â‚¬â‚¬

Try a new recipe usingÂ only ingredients you have at home

You donâ€™t have to splash out in the supermarket to make mealtime fun. Use Google or your recipe books (or take one out of the library) and make something new using just what you have to hand. Youâ€™ll get to feel a bit smug and enjoy the fruits of your labour. Plus â€“ make extra so you can bring the leftovers in to work for lunch. Hereâ€™s a recipeÂ site to help you out. And it goes without saying: make something you WANT to eat, not something you feel like you SHOULD eat. And enjoy every lip-smacking bite.

  • Cost: Free

Go wander around an art galleryÂ 

If you have an art gallery â€“ small or large, contemporary or classic â€“ near you, go have a look around. If youâ€™re in Dublin, definitely check out the Turner exhibition at the National Gallery, which runs every January. Bliss. Donâ€™t have an art gallery? If there are any art stores, they are good for a browse too. A museum is also another good bet.

  • Cost: Free

Get a new book out from the library

It costs nothing to join a library, and nothing to take a book out. And your library has everything from fiction to history to poetry to cookbooks there. Nowâ€™s the time to take out those classics youâ€™ve wanted to read, or that new book youâ€™ve had your eye on.

  • Cost: Free

Do nothing

Seriously. Take a deliberate 15 minutes â€“ or half an hour?! â€“ and just do nothing. Weâ€™ve lost the art of daydreaming, but those idle moments can help your creativity. Also, youâ€™ll notice when you do this how little you actually spend time doing feck all.

  • Cost: Free

Get breakfast from a nice bakery

This one will cost a few quid, but itâ€™ll be worth it. Find a good (key word here â€“ not just any old place) bakery near you, and treat yourself to a baked good for breakfast. Enjoy every bite.

  • Cost: â‚¬â‚¬

Take advantage of an offer

Scout around venues and businesses near you to see if there are any offers on â€“ it might be a spa giving discounted facials, or a restaurant thatâ€™s doing a lunch deal. Dublin games venue Token, for example, is doing its cheapskate day for the entire month of january. You get a main course, a side, a pint (or unlimited soft drinks) and 10 tokens to play games for â‚¬20.

  • Cost: â‚¬â‚¬â‚¬

Take a big day trip

You want to get out of the city/town you live in, but nowâ€™s not the time to book flights or pay for accommodation. So take a day trip (yes, youâ€™ll have to pay for petrol here â€“ or take the bus or train) to somewhere nearby and explore there for the afternoon. A lovely one for the weekend when you just need to get some headspace for a while.

  • Cost: â‚¬â‚¬â‚¬

Go walk in the woods

In a similar vein, getting out into nature will always make you feel good. If you have access to a wood or forest near you, and youâ€™re able to go for a roam, then just do it. Alternatively, a nearby park will work. Take inspiration from the Japanese pursuit of forest-bathing.

  • Cost: â‚¬

Visit a family member or friend you have been saying â€˜letâ€™s meet for coffee!â€™ to

We all do it â€“ promise to visit someone, or meet them for coffee, and then before we know it three months have passed and weâ€™re a bit morto that we havenâ€™t seen them. So seize the moment this January. Invite them around for tea; meet them for a coffee; or hell, just pick up the phone and give your gran a ring. Youâ€™ll get that buzz that only human interaction can give you.

  • Cost: Free â€“ â‚¬

Listen to a new podcast

You probably have the same old podcasts on rotation. So switch it up a bit â€“ try a new podcast and bring something new into your life. You might learn something new, get a few belly laughs in, or just soothe your frazzled brain.

  • Cost: Free

Here are some great tips from our readers:

What are your tips? Tell us in the comments below and share the love.

Poll: Are you planning a â€˜buy nothingâ€™ break this January?

Read:Â Could this Japanese budgeting journal help you save money in 2018?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It's still a taboo subject in Ireland': Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night
48,925  103
2
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
38,766  54
3
Man developed chronic hepatitis after drinking 4-5 energy drinks a day for 3 weeks
36,575  27
Fora
1
A leading Irish science investor backed by a Ryanair co-founder is being liquidated
178  0
2
Whatever happened to... RTÃ‰'s â‚¬350m plan to build a new hi-tech headquarters?
134  0
3
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
130  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup
35,809  101
2
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
27,629  32
3
A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop
25,924  75
DailyEdge.ie
1
An extremely mismatched 'couple' from First Dates were on the Late Late and people were cringing
11,040  4
2
6 things you could buy for the price of a VIP Coachella ticket
6,337  1
3
Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle, and Shane Lynch... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,249  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over â‚¬100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over â‚¬100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
OPINION
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
New year, new car? Here's what you should consider before you buy
CLARE
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree and break a world record at the same time
Four men arrested after house of man in his 90s burgled
ENNIS
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie