Try these free (or cheap) ways to treat yourself this January

IN CASE YOU havenâ€™t noticed (or are trying to pretend itâ€™s not happening), itâ€™s January.

And that means a few things: Youâ€™re tight for cash, your social life has taken a dive, and youâ€™re feeling a bit fragile after all the Christmas celebrations.

Plus, youâ€™re probably being inundated by annoying â€˜lose the Christmas weight!â€™ and â€˜the detox starts here!â€™ ads every time you go on social media. And nobodyâ€™s got time for that.

What you need are simple ways to make you feel soothed, cared-for, and relaxed.

Or little things that put a pep in your step and remind you the worldâ€™s not so bad sometimes.

Here are ourÂ free and cheap options for you to treat yourself this January â€“ and hopefully youâ€™ll keep it up for the rest of the year.

Go for a walk on your lunch break

Weâ€™re not talking a 30-minute pound of the pavements here. Get out of the office for 15 minutes, take a stroll around the local area, and take some deep breaths. Look around at your surroundings and maybe donâ€™t even listen to a podcast or music. Notice new sights and sounds. This is one of those things that seems like itâ€™s a pain in the arse to do, but once you do it, you are so glad you did.

Cost: Free

Take a bath (or an indulgent shower)

If you are lucky enough to have a bath in your house, then there are loads of great tips for you to make the most of your tub time. (The basics tend to be: something nice to add to the water, a glass of wine if you fancy, tealights, and lots of time to soak).

But if you donâ€™t have a bath, donâ€™t worry. Use your shower time well â€“ scrub using your favourite products, wrap yourself in your fluffiest towel afterwards, and slather on a scented body lotion after you get out. Basically: take your time and make it a treat rather than a chore. (See the bottom of this article for ways to make homemade scrubs)

Cost: Free â€“ â‚¬â‚¬

Try a new recipe usingÂ only ingredients you have at home

You donâ€™t have to splash out in the supermarket to make mealtime fun. Use Google or your recipe books (or take one out of the library) and make something new using just what you have to hand. Youâ€™ll get to feel a bit smug and enjoy the fruits of your labour. Plus â€“ make extra so you can bring the leftovers in to work for lunch. Hereâ€™s a recipeÂ site to help you out. And it goes without saying: make something you WANT to eat, not something you feel like you SHOULD eat. And enjoy every lip-smacking bite.

Cost: Free

Go wander around an art galleryÂ

Going to see the Turners in @NGIreland (Given to gallery on a bequest that was conditional on the works only be displayed in January due to best light then, or something!). This year they are displayed with works by Irish artist Niall Naessens, so thatâ€™s a new twist. — Jeanne Kelly (@jmkirl) January 2, 2018 Source: Jeanne Kelly /Twitter

If you have an art gallery â€“ small or large, contemporary or classic â€“ near you, go have a look around. If youâ€™re in Dublin, definitely check out the Turner exhibition at the National Gallery, which runs every January. Bliss. Donâ€™t have an art gallery? If there are any art stores, they are good for a browse too. A museum is also another good bet.

Cost: Free

Get a new book out from the library

It costs nothing to join a library, and nothing to take a book out. And your library has everything from fiction to history to poetry to cookbooks there. Nowâ€™s the time to take out those classics youâ€™ve wanted to read, or that new book youâ€™ve had your eye on.

Cost: Free

Do nothing

Taking the Cordelia approach of 5 minutes to do nothing - no email, no social media, no chat, just being. Will nothing come of nothing - quite the opposite, King Lear! — Kevin Hoy (@Hoy64) January 3, 2018 Source: Kevin Hoy /Twitter

Seriously. Take a deliberate 15 minutes â€“ or half an hour?! â€“ and just do nothing. Weâ€™ve lost the art of daydreaming, but those idle moments can help your creativity. Also, youâ€™ll notice when you do this how little you actually spend time doing feck all.

Cost: Free

Get breakfast from a nice bakery

This one will cost a few quid, but itâ€™ll be worth it. Find a good (key word here â€“ not just any old place) bakery near you, and treat yourself to a baked good for breakfast. Enjoy every bite.

Cost: â‚¬â‚¬

Take advantage of an offer

Scout around venues and businesses near you to see if there are any offers on â€“ it might be a spa giving discounted facials, or a restaurant thatâ€™s doing a lunch deal. Dublin games venue Token, for example, is doing its cheapskate day for the entire month of january. You get a main course, a side, a pint (or unlimited soft drinks) and 10 tokens to play games for â‚¬20.

Cost: â‚¬â‚¬â‚¬

Take a big day trip

You want to get out of the city/town you live in, but nowâ€™s not the time to book flights or pay for accommodation. So take a day trip (yes, youâ€™ll have to pay for petrol here â€“ or take the bus or train) to somewhere nearby and explore there for the afternoon. A lovely one for the weekend when you just need to get some headspace for a while.

Cost: â‚¬â‚¬â‚¬

Go walk in the woods

In a similar vein, getting out into nature will always make you feel good. If you have access to a wood or forest near you, and youâ€™re able to go for a roam, then just do it. Alternatively, a nearby park will work. Take inspiration from the Japanese pursuit of forest-bathing.

Cost: â‚¬

Visit a family member or friend you have been saying â€˜letâ€™s meet for coffee!â€™ to

We all do it â€“ promise to visit someone, or meet them for coffee, and then before we know it three months have passed and weâ€™re a bit morto that we havenâ€™t seen them. So seize the moment this January. Invite them around for tea; meet them for a coffee; or hell, just pick up the phone and give your gran a ring. Youâ€™ll get that buzz that only human interaction can give you.

Cost: Free â€“ â‚¬

Listen to a new podcast

Catching up on culture I missed out on over the break â€“ listening to (free podcast) @pchh right now to remind me of the great books, movies, tv and music going on! — Sarah Davis-Goff (@SarahDavisGoff) January 3, 2018 Source: Sarah Davis-Goff /Twitter

You probably have the same old podcasts on rotation. So switch it up a bit â€“ try a new podcast and bring something new into your life. You might learn something new, get a few belly laughs in, or just soothe your frazzled brain.

Cost: Free

Here are some great tips from our readers:



Just trying to drink plenty of water every day. It's improving my skin and my sleep - because I'm drinking less tea! Feels weird when i don't have a glass on the go now! — CaitrÃ­ona Redmond (@wholesomeIE) January 2, 2018 Source: CaitrÃ­ona Redmond /Twitter

Mini facials at home with things you prob already have in the cupboards like coconut oil and porridge oats/sugar. Reading the books you might have been gifted for Christmas, listening to radio documentaries — Emma H (@emmabear88) January 2, 2018 Source: Emma H /Twitter

I keep a small instrument near my desk like a ukulele or kalimba that I can pick up and play for a few min between emails. — RÃ­ona Sally Hartman (@RionaSally) January 2, 2018 Source: RÃ­ona Sally Hartman /Twitter

That ones fairly job specific though! Wouldnâ€™t recommend it for anyone working in a shared office space! — RÃ­ona Sally Hartman (@RionaSally) January 2, 2018 Source: RÃ­ona Sally Hartman /Twitter

This! Dancing it out always preferable, but when I can't I listen on headphones and bop the sad out at my mind-disco. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ˆ #moodresettune pic.twitter.com/SV83RN4Erv — Sara Devine (@elliebeating) January 2, 2018 Source: Sara Devine /Twitter

Surrounding myself with dope women, whether thatâ€™s dinner at home with my girlfriends, reading smart women and listening to fun and uplifting podcasts like @anotherround and @SlateRepresent — Amanda Panda (@JeSuisPanda) January 2, 2018 Source: Amanda Panda /Twitter

I pick a really easy yoga session from Yoga with Adriene. Today = Cosy Yoga. — Hazel O (@hazelot) January 2, 2018 Source: Hazel O /Twitter

National Gallery. Home-made ginger and lemon tea. The view from the Lexicon Library in Dub Laoghaire. Sunday morning reading in bed. — Sarah O'Connor (@theghoststation) January 2, 2018 Source: Sarah O'Connor /Twitter

We did a girls day out for less than â‚¬30. Free Jo Malone hand massage in BTs, lunch special after in Brasserie 66 and cinema in IFI. Bliss. — Natasha McKenna (@NatashaPMcKenna) January 2, 2018 Source: Natasha McKenna /Twitter

1. A trip to the library (everything is free) 2. If you're a city dweller, lots of the museums/art galleries are free too 3. Reduced prices on flowers in tescos late in the evening 4. An online yin yoga class 5. Letting yourself sit an listen to a new album — Emma O'Reilly (@emmaormusic) January 2, 2018 Source: Emma O'Reilly /Twitter

6. Taking that walk in the local park you keep promising yourself 7. Writing a letter to an old friend (and sending it!) 8. Doing something that creates a nice smell in your house - lighting incense or a scented candle, baking...! 8. Going through old photos on your phone/laptop — Emma O'Reilly (@emmaormusic) January 2, 2018 Source: Emma O'Reilly /Twitter

I make a batch of this https://t.co/AQJh6zAosz, I take sparky baths to warm up after getting home, and I do home mani pedis for myself. #treatyoself #selfcare — Evin (@FreckledPast) January 2, 2018 Source: Evin /Twitter

Bake bread. It's cheap, kneading is fun and as an added bonus you get to eat an entire loaf of bread straight from the oven if you're having a particularly bad day. — Sweet & Meat - Jane (@sweetandmeat) January 2, 2018 Source: Sweet & Meat - Jane /Twitter

Get lost in some looking at a gallery or museum.



Tickle your vocabulary with some new words. Dictionaries are full of mental thrills.



Run in the open air



Soak feet in salted hot water (preferably after the above). — Fiona Kearney (@fionakearney) January 2, 2018 Source: Fiona Kearney /Twitter

Dunking face in ice water after a shave. Cooking enough food for days a couple times a week — Timothy Dillard (@timothydillard) January 3, 2018 Source: Timothy Dillard /Twitter

