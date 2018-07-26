Garda raids: Officers seize computers in searches for child exploitation material

GARDAÍ ARE CONDUCTING a number of searches of homes across the country today as part of an investigation into the distribution of child exploitation material.

It is understood up to 30 homes are being targeted in today’s searches, which are part of Operation Ketch.

A large number of computers and other electronic equipment has been seized by investigating gardaí. The searches are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

In February this year officers working on this operation seized tens of thousands of abusive images of children in 31 searches of private residences, mainly in Leinster and Munster.

At the time gardaí said at least four other searches of this kind were planned before the end of the year.

As well as investigations by gardaí on the ground in Ireland, Operation Ketch involves the use of intelligence from international agencies including the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.