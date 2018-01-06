Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree and break a world record at the same time

Martin Piotrowski taking part in the Christmas Tree Throwing Championships last year Source: Eamon Ward

IF YOUâ€™RE LOOKING for a novel way to get rid of your Christmas tree, a trip to Ennis might be in order.

Members of the public are being invited to break a Guinness World Record while dropping off their Christmas tree for recycling this weekend.

The annual Irish International Christmas Tree Throwing Championship is due to take place at Active Ennis Tim Smythe Park from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow.

The event, organised by Clare County Councilâ€™s Active Ennis Unit, is in its seventh year and will raise funds for the Mid West Simon Community.

The contest sees members of the public competing to achieve the longest distance for throwing a standard 1.5 metre tree.

John Leahy, the overall winner of the 2017 competition Source: Eamon Ward

Trophies will be presented for the longest throw in various age categories, with another trophy up for grabs for the overall champion. Every participant will also be entered into a draw to win a one-year family membership at Active Ennis Leisure Complex.

John Leahy, of Lissycasey in Co Clare, won last yearâ€™s contest â€“ seeing off more than 200 other competitors.

Five designated tree recycling centres around the county will remain open until 20 January, more information can be read here. If youâ€™re looking to recycle your tree elsewhere in the country, click here.