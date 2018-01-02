Getting rid of that Christmas tree? Here's where you can recycle it for free

Taken at the Irish Christmas Throwing Championships last year. Not the best way to get rid of your tree.

WE’VE NOW ENTERED 2018 and it’s likely that the real Christmas tree – if you have one – in the corner won’t be staying around for too much longer.

So what to do with it now? Local authorities around the country have arranged for drop-off spots where you can dispose of your Christmas tree for free.

There are plenty of places where you can recycle that Christmas tree, with 12 in areas covered by Dublin City Centre alone between now and 21 January.

They can be found at:

Windmill Road Bring Centre, Crumlin, Dublin 12.

Fairview – Clontarf Road (in front of the football pitches).

Gullistan Terrace Bring Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Albert College Car Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 9.

Oscar Traynor Road Bring Centre, Coolock, Dublin 5.

Mellowes Park Depot – beside Dublin City Council Civic Centre on Mellowes Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

Pigeon House Road Recycling Centre, Ringsend, Dublin 4.

Beside the bottle banks at Walkinstown Green, Dublin 12.

Grangegorman, Upper Grangegorman Road, Dublin 7.

Sandymount – Sandymount Car Park, Strand Road opposite Gilford Road), Dublin 4.

Collins Avenue Bring Centre, (opposite DCU entrance), Dublin 9.

Croke Park, Cusack Stand (via St. Joseph’s Ave).

Dublin City Council said people should note that Milltown Car Park is no longer being used as a tree drop off point.

Fingal County Council said that its depots will open until 15 January in the following places:

South Dublin County Council has set up a number of drop off points throughout Lucan, Clondalkin, Tallaght and elsewhere, which will remain open until 12 January.

In Cork, the city council is operating its free drop off service for Christmas trees until 31 January.

They can be found at:

Civic Amenity Recycling Centre on Kinsale Road.

Ballinlough Park (adjacent to Gus Healy Swimming Pool).

Clashduv Park, Togher (adjacent to bring site).

Green at junction of Murmount Road and Iona Road, Montenotte.

Green adjacent to Sam Allen Sports Complex, Knockfree Avenue, Gurranabraher.

There are also bring sites in most larger towns such as Clonakilty, Bandon, Mallow, Youghal, Bantry and Skibbereen.

In Galway, you can recycle you trees at the following places until 12 January:

Oranmore, Community Centre beside GAA pitch.

Mountbellow, Black Quarry, Ballinasloe Road (Near 50km speed limit sign).

Headford, Council Yard beside Mart.

Loughrea, Fairgreen, Courthouse Road.

Gort, Council Yard, Georges Street.

Tuam, Recycling Centre, Athenry Road.

Portumna, Beside bringbanks on Mountain Road.

Clifden, Ball Alley, Beach Road.

Oughterard, car park.

Ballinasloe, Canal Drive.

Milltown, Council yard.

Athenry, public car park beside Kenny Park.

Here’s where you can do it in Kilkenny:

The Kilkenny County Council said that anyone who drops off trees after 15 January will be subject to a charge.

There are recycling centres at Navan, Trim and Kells in Meath.

Westmeath has free drop off points at Zone C in the Mullingar Christmas Park and the rear of the Golden Island Shopping Centre in Athlone.

In Kildare, Christmas trees can be left until 20 January at:

Athy, Meeting Lane

Clane, GAA Club

Council Depot, Leinster Street, Maynooth

Naas, Fairgreen

Council Nursery, Naas Road, Newbridge

There are plenty of places to leave your tree in Donegal:

And in Limerick:

There are five designated spots in Clare, at the central waste and management facility in Inagh, and the recycling centres in Ennis, Shannon, Lisdeen and Scariff.

Waterford is accepting trees at the civic amenity sites in Kilbarry and Dungarvan.

You can recycle your tree at the following spots in Wicklow:

You can recycle your tree up to 20 January in the following places in Mayo:

In Cavan, you can drop your tree at sites in Corranure, Bailieborough and Ballyconnell.

In Leitrim, you can drop off your tree at the Manorhamilton and Mohill recycling centres but only on 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 January.

Anywhere else local to you where you can leave your tree for free? Let us know in the comments.