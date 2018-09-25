This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Predators are out there': Three college students report rapes to Cork sexual violence centre

None of the alleged rapes were reported to gardaí – the head of the centre in Cork said this is not surprising.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 12:23 PM
52 minutes ago 3,950 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4252849
Image: Shutterstock/leungchopan
Image: Shutterstock/leungchopan

THREE COLLEGE STUDENTS in Cork have reported being raped in separate incidents since the start of the university term.

First reported in the Irish Examiner this morning, the claim came from Mary Crilly, the head of the city’s Sexual Violence Centre (SVC).

She told a Joint Policing Committee meeting in Cork that the centre had seven requests for initial appointments last Monday, which were linked to separate incidents. She also said the centre had been made aware of three rapes of first-year female college students in recent weeks.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, she said she did not think these figures were unusual and that the centre has seen a similar trend with Freshers’ Week every year.

She said the assaults are generally in places where the women feel “very safe”, like their own accommodation rather than in the street, and the men involved “don’t want consent”.

They’re predators, they watch out for these young girls. And then these young girls feel responsible because maybe they drank and they were told not to be drinking or maybe they feel they gave wrong messages, all this kind of thing.

Afterwards, Crilly said the young women are “either saying nothing or they’re dropping out”.

Predators are out there looking for them, it’s horrible, a horrible way to think about life.

None of these alleged rapes were reported to gardaí. 

“Very few people report it, something like 10% of people report and there is a 5% conviction rate and people know this,” Crilly said.

She said the garda protective services unit in Cork, which deals with sexual violence, domestic violence, child abuse and trafficking cases, is under-resourced.

According to the Irish Examiner, the committee meeting was presented with figures which show there has been a 52% increase in the number of reported incidents of rape in the Cork City garda division. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		School evacuated and road closed after sinkhole opens up on GAA pitch in Monaghan
    62,170  38
    2
    		Gemma O'Doherty fails to secure enough council nominations to contest presidential election
    50,865  161
    3
    		‘Incredible show of seamanship’: Irish sailor praised for assisting fellow competitor stranded in Indian ocean
    38,545  7
    Fora
    1
    		Belfast airport has accused Norwegian Air of 'moronically' pushing passengers to Dublin
    2,219  0
    2
    		A planned expansion at Limerick's Troy Studios will make it Ireland's largest film facility
    266  0
    3
    		Poll: Should the government bring back town councils?
    201  0
    The42
    1
    		JP McManus donates €100,000 to every county board to be divided among GAA clubs
    67,602  152
    2
    		Some late call-ups as final squad lists for Liam Miller tribute match released
    53,488  33
    3
    		'I smoke a lot': Italian striker on why football is 'no longer for him'
    21,294  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ofcom launches official investigation following latest series of Celebrity Big Brother
    15,376  0
    2
    		Brendan Grace said he wasn't a fan of Father Ted until he landed the Fr Stack role
    3,929  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    3,557  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CRIME
    'Nobody is above the law': Bill Cosby risks prison sentence of up to ten years
    'Nobody is above the law': Bill Cosby risks prison sentence of up to ten years
    Bill Cosby back in court to face sentencing for sexual assault
    Britain's top forensic pathologist: 'You're exposed to man's inhumanity to man every day'
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    DUBLIN
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of â¬2 million in cash
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs €443,333

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie