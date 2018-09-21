This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events

Thousands of people are expected to take in festivities tonight as cultural venues across Ireland open their doors for free.

By Aisling O'Rourke Friday 21 Sep 2018, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 4,005 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4243518
Culture Night 2018
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Culture Night 2018
Culture Night 2018
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

CULTURE NIGHT 2018 is finally upon us, and that means hundreds of venues across Ireland will open their doors for free tonight. 

The now annual event has become one of the most prominent activities on the cultural calendar, and this year is no exception. From throwing pottery, to pulling screen prints and zorbing on water there’s something for everyone. 

Throughout this week TheJournal.ie‘s culture guide has brought you through activities across the regions from Dublin and the East, the Midlands and West, to the North and South. It’s important to note while all activities are free, some require pre-booking, you’ll find the full details on the Culture Night website

Here is our pick of tonight’s festivities around Ireland.

Dublin City

  • Printmaking is once again back in vogue in artistic circles and Damn Fine Print is one of many workshops across the capital. Located in Unit 1, 32 North Brunswick St, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, the team will open its doors to the public from 6pm–10.30pm this Friday night. Here you can try your hand at pulling your very own print.

  • Also joining in the fun is Street 66, which will host a Drag + Draw Culture Night Special. It’s set to be a fun and informal life drawing session with drag queen models taking place between 5pm – 7pm in 33-34 Parliament St, Temple Bar, Dublin 2.

  • If you’ve always had a hankering for improv, but never quite got around to trying it out this Culture Night is your chance. Act The Maggot is hosting 30-minute taster classes from 7.30pm –9pm, for guests 18 and over. Booking essential. Chapterhouse, 73 Middle Abbey St, Dublin 1.

Source: Defence Forces

Kildare

  • Artist Monica de Bath invites children and adults to work with her on a large-scale drawing of the creatures, both real and imaginary, that live by the local canal and river. Cé Eile a Chónaíonn Anseo? Who Else Lives Here? From 6.30pm, Rathangan Library.
  • 60 Years of Defence Forces Peacekeeping Operations. A lecture on the history of the Defence Forces. The lecture will be repeated on the hour. From 5 to 9pm, United Nations Training School Ireland, Curragh Camp.

Source: Shutterstock/Jaroslav Moravcik

Limerick

  • Challenge yourself to walk, run or even just to stand on water in this water zorbing experience. From 5pm to 8pm at Hunt Museum, Back Garden, Nevsail’s hut, Rutland Street, Limerick.
  • Bedford Row will be a hive of activity on Culture Night with hip hop performances, mini all-ages dance classes, performances by Limerick Music Generation and the Mary Immaculate Community Choir. From 5pm to 9pm.

Waterford

  • Fancy transforming yourself into a lion, a cat, or a monkey? Head over to the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) in Lombard Street and explore your creativity with visual artist Ruth Flynn as she invites children and parents to make animal themed masks. From 6pm to 7pm at Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) 6 Lombard Street Waterford.

Cork

  • Anam Cara Writers and Artists Retreat hosts a journey through the process of composing music. From 8pm to 9pm Eyeries, Beara, West Cork.
  • At CIT’s Blackrock Castle Observatory you will find a variety of science and astronomy events for all ages. From 6pm to 10pm.

Cavan

  • Tapestry of Light, a photography exhibition by Tina Claffey, opens this Culture Night. Claffey’s observations and unique perspective of the flora and fauna of the unspoilt raised bogs and wet woodlands of the Irish midlands are celebrated in this new book. From 7pm to 9pm at Church Street Centre, Ballyconnell.

Offaly

  • VR Movies is back in Tullamore this Culture Night. The midlands’ only virtual reality studio presents VR and 360°short films including the award-winning Aurora from Pink Kong Studios, an Irish animation studio based in Dublin. Booking is required, doors open from 4pm at Sragh Business Park, Sragh, Tullamore.
  • Lough Boora Parklands hosts artist, Michael Bulfin. Bulfin will take visitors on a walk through its landscape and sculpture park, focusing on his artwork Sky Train. From 6.30pm at Lough Boora Visitor Centre, bring weather appropriate clothing.

Meath

  • Oldcastle’s Masonic lodge opens its doors this Culture Night. Take a tour and learn about the History of Freemasonry in Meath and Oldcastle by Provincial Grand Archivist, Eugene Markey. From 7pm to 9pm at Masonic Hall, Church street, Oldcastle.

Westmeath

  • Athlone Abbey Road Artists’ Studios will open their doors to give the public behind the scenes access to the artists’ practices. The current resident artists include Leigh Francis, Lelia Henry, Calvin Doyle and Eoin Francis McCormack. From 5pm to 7pm.
  • Mullingar Library will host a memoir writing workshop with Carmel Maginn from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Sligo

  • Baby Culture Night with Branar, across two venues in Sligo encourages child-directed free play, enabling children and their families to have hours of fun as they imagine, invent, build and play. From 5pm to 10pm at Hawk’s Well Theatre, Temple Street and The Model Niland, Sligo.

Source: Shutterstock/Natalya Okorokova

Derry

  • The Choir of St Eugene’s Cathedral invite you to join them for an evening exploring the theme of mystery. This choral concert will marry music with the visual art in the Cathedral to draw out the meaning of central elements of Christian belief. From 8pm to 9.30 pm.
  • Hive studios is opening its doors for a Culture Night of retro gaming. From old school platform classics like Manic Miner and Super Mario Bros, to SNES and Sega classics such as Sonic and Streets of Rage, the evening returns to a time before online gaming. From 5pm to 8pm.

Culture night 2018 gets underway in a matter of hours. The events listed above are just some of the hundreds taking place right around Ireland. For more details on what’s going on in your area have a look here. Enjoy the festivities.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    69,963  49
    2
    		TG4 apologises after CGI clip of caravan being kicked off cliff is shown before news bulletin
    54,175  26
    3
    		RTÉ presenter Bunny Carr dies aged 91
    38,196  67
    Fora
    1
    		Coca-Cola has been told to pay 'winding down' fees to sacked Kildare workers
    522  0
    2
    		Ryanair's chairman was re-elected - but support for the American billionaire has weakened
    221  0
    3
    		There's still a big gulf when it comes to vital early-stage funding for young Irish startups
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    25,315  29
    2
    		‘I had to hand over my home... But I would walk up to Tallaght Stadium, and it would all be forgotten about’
    25,109  6
    3
    		'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    21,843  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rosie Connolly shared her nightmare story about how Storm Ali disrupted her flight ...it's The Dredge
    6,645  0
    2
    		Criticism of Chrissy Teigen proves we're still defining women by their relationships
    5,852  6
    3
    		Guys We F*cked hosts accept criticism amid accusations that they 'fetishised black men'
    4,670  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    DUBLIN
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    Free sanitary products to be provided in DCC community centres and libraries
    CORK
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in the South
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie