Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Cyclist (40s) killed in truck collision in Kilkenny

The fatal incident happened yesterday afternoon.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 7:33 AM
One end of Newpark Drive, Kilkenny city.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A CYCLIST HAS been killed in a fatal collision which occurred yesterday in Kilkenny.

The man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck at Newpark Drive yesterday at around 5.35pm.

The cyclist was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road was closed pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

