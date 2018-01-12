Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs with a potential street value of €200,000 and arrested one man in Cork as part of an ongoing investigation.

The operation was carried out by members of the West Cork Divisional Drug unit based in Bandon.

A search was carried out at a house at Chapel View, Ballymakeera yesterday.

During the search, gardaí discovered cannabis herb with an estimated value of €200,000.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and he is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.