Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs with a potential street value of €200,000 and arrested one man in Cork as part of an ongoing investigation.
The operation was carried out by members of the West Cork Divisional Drug unit based in Bandon.
A search was carried out at a house at Chapel View, Ballymakeera yesterday.
During the search, gardaí discovered cannabis herb with an estimated value of €200,000.
A 41-year-old man was arrested and he is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
