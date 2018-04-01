  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port

The 55-year-old non-national male was arrested yesterday.

By Christina Finn Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 3:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,980 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3935279
Image: Garda Press
Image: Garda Press

A MAN IS due in court tomorrow in relation to the €2.5 million drug haul discovered in Dublin Port yesterday.

The 55-year-old non-national male was arrested yesterday after a large seizure of cocaine, heroin and ketamine was found as part of an ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through the port.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí have now charged the man and he is due appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on tomorrow.

Comments have been closed to ongoing court proceedings 

Read: Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife>

Read: Sixth man arrested after what could be the North’s largest ever haul of cannabis>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Clerical officer forced to take €11,000 salary cut for same job because he's turning 65
45,829  61
2
A collection of nearly 300 years of Irish images is now online
44,330  17
3
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
41,568  22
Fora
1
A lack of new apartments is making Ireland's 'dysfunctional' property market even worse
170  0
2
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
18  0
The42
1
LIVE: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
85,690  47
2
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
60,220  110
3
As it happened: Tipperary v Limerick, National Hurling League semi-final
53,030  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are heaping praise on to Dec for successfully hosting Saturday Night Takeaway solo for the first time
7,319  4
2
Just 12 of the most ridiculous headlines about the Royal Wedding so far
7,265  1
3
The #SaggyBoobsMatter movement is inspiring women to cancel plastic surgery
6,781  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Sixth man arrested after what could be the North's largest ever haul of cannabis
GARDAí
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaÃ­ than any other part of the country
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
DUBLIN
LIVE: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
LIVE: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
One fifth of the population plan to attend Pope Francis mass in Phoenix Park
Dublin and Galway name their teams for tomorrow's National Football League final
POLL
When did you start eating chocolate this morning?
When did you start eating chocolate this morning?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie