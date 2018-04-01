Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port

A MAN IS due in court tomorrow in relation to the €2.5 million drug haul discovered in Dublin Port yesterday.

The 55-year-old non-national male was arrested yesterday after a large seizure of cocaine, heroin and ketamine was found as part of an ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through the port.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí have now charged the man and he is due appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on tomorrow.

