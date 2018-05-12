Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church

GARDAÍ IN THE Bridewell have begun an investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on the grounds of a church in Dublin.

A member of the public discovered the woman’s body at St Michan’s Church, off Church Street in Dublin 7 and notified gardaí at around 6am this morning.

Gardaí attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was sealed off and a technical examination of the scene is currently under way.

The woman’s body was taken to the city morgue, where a port-mortem is expected to take place later today.

Investigations are currently ongoing into the circumstances of her death, gardaí said.