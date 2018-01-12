Man (50s) dies after slipping and falling into the water at Dublin Port

File photo of container at Dublin Port. Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A MAN HAS died after he fell into the water at Dublin Port early this morning.

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his 50s slipped and fell into the water at Dublin Port at about 4.40am this morning.

The man had been attempting to access the pier from a boat at the port when he fell.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital following the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at about 6am in the Mater.

Gardaí said that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Dublin Port for comment.